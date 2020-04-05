NEWS

Better Call Saul Season 5 Sets Up Breaking Bad’s Walt Prison Killings

April 5, 2020
Add Comment
4 Min Read

Lydia Rodarte-Quayle’s (Laura Fraser) most up-to-date look on Better Call Saul foreshadowed Walter White’s (Bryan Cranston) jail killings from Breaking Dangerous. This season of Better Call Saul has had no scarcity of callbacks to Breaking Dangerous, and season 5, episode 7, “JMM” included one other enormous one – a cheeky wink to probably the most violent and memorable episodes within the present’s historical past.

This episode sees Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) attending a gathering with a bunch of Madrigal higher-ups to debate his enterprise’s income, but additionally to regroup with Lydia and  Peter Schuler (Norbert Weisser) and plot their subsequent transfer in opposition to Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton) and the cartel. Gus knowledgeable Lydia that Lalo had been despatched to jail, however that he was additionally instructing his males, together with Nacho Varga (Michael Mando), to burn down Los Pollos Hermanos, Gus’ restaurant.

Proceed scrolling to maintain studying
Click on the button under to begin this text in fast view.

Associated: Lydia’s Breaking Dangerous Backstory (As Revealed In Better Call Saul)

Lydia appears incredulous that Lalo is ready to make cellphone calls from jail and means that to unravel Gus’ drawback, Lalo might be killed whereas in custody. She says, “I do know it is not likely my space of experience, however do not folks get killed in jail on a regular basis? I imply shanked and shivved and whatnot.” Gus shoots down the thought, however Lydia’s line about shankings in jail is a precise description of a plan she helps put into movement years afterward Breaking Dangerous.

In Breaking Dangerous season 5, episode 8, “Gliding Over All” Lydia assists Walter White with organizing the demise of a number of of Gus’ brokers in jail through shanking, simply as she prompt with Lalo. Lydia meets with Walt to offer him the names of Mike Ehrmantraut’s (Jonathan Banks) henchmen, which Walt then offers to Uncle Jack (Michael Bowen), within the hopes of organizing simultaneous killings as a result of Jack’s ties to white supremacists in a number of prisons. The plan is profitable, and ten of Mike’s males are killed in a span of two minutes.

What’s ironic in regards to the Better Call Saul line is that whereas Gus shoots down Lydia’s concept initially, the script is flipped in Breaking Dangerous‘s shankings, and it is Gus’s former males who’re killed due to Lydia’s actions. Though Lydia herself does not counsel that Mike’s males be killed in jail, the similarities between her suggestion to kill Lalo and the jail murders in Breaking Dangerous are simply too important for the road to be a coincidence. It is possible one other method that the writers reward eagle-eyed followers of each exhibits.

Learn Extra: Better Call Saul Lastly References Breaking Dangerous’s Lalo Scene

Frozen 2’s “Into The Unknown” Could Have Teased The Film’s Largest Twist

About The Writer

Lauren Coates is a options author for Display screen Rant with a particular curiosity in Star Trek, and has been writing for Display screen Rant since 2019. Along with Display screen Rant, she has written for The Mary Sue and the official Star Trek web site, and likewise writes movie & television evaluations for Culturess.
Lauren is presently a scholar at DePaul College, majoring in Movie & Tv and minoring in Journalism. At DePaul, she can be a contributing author for the student-run newspaper, The DePaulia. Along with writing, Lauren is obsessed with Disney World, junk meals, musical theatre. You’ll find Lauren on Twitter and Instagram beneath @laurenjcoates

Extra About Lauren Coates

About the author

View All Posts

James Ashley

James Ashley is a 2006 graduate of De La Salle University in Manila, Philippines. After working over a decade as an additional writer at USA News, he decided to start his own news publication. He mainly focuses on technology, sports articles and editorials. He likes to listen to music and play chess in his free time.

Email: [email protected]

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Contact Us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.