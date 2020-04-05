Better Call Saul Season 5 Sets Up Breaking Bad’s Walt Prison Killings

Lydia Rodarte-Quayle’s (Laura Fraser) most up-to-date look on Better Call Saul foreshadowed Walter White’s (Bryan Cranston) jail killings from Breaking Dangerous. This season of Better Call Saul has had no scarcity of callbacks to Breaking Dangerous, and season 5, episode 7, “JMM” included one other enormous one – a cheeky wink to probably the most violent and memorable episodes within the present’s historical past.

This episode sees Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) attending a gathering with a bunch of Madrigal higher-ups to debate his enterprise’s income, but additionally to regroup with Lydia and Peter Schuler (Norbert Weisser) and plot their subsequent transfer in opposition to Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton) and the cartel. Gus knowledgeable Lydia that Lalo had been despatched to jail, however that he was additionally instructing his males, together with Nacho Varga (Michael Mando), to burn down Los Pollos Hermanos, Gus’ restaurant.

Lydia appears incredulous that Lalo is ready to make cellphone calls from jail and means that to unravel Gus’ drawback, Lalo might be killed whereas in custody. She says, “I do know it is not likely my space of experience, however do not folks get killed in jail on a regular basis? I imply shanked and shivved and whatnot.” Gus shoots down the thought, however Lydia’s line about shankings in jail is a precise description of a plan she helps put into movement years afterward Breaking Dangerous.

In Breaking Dangerous season 5, episode 8, “Gliding Over All” Lydia assists Walter White with organizing the demise of a number of of Gus’ brokers in jail through shanking, simply as she prompt with Lalo. Lydia meets with Walt to offer him the names of Mike Ehrmantraut’s (Jonathan Banks) henchmen, which Walt then offers to Uncle Jack (Michael Bowen), within the hopes of organizing simultaneous killings as a result of Jack’s ties to white supremacists in a number of prisons. The plan is profitable, and ten of Mike’s males are killed in a span of two minutes.

What’s ironic in regards to the Better Call Saul line is that whereas Gus shoots down Lydia’s concept initially, the script is flipped in Breaking Dangerous‘s shankings, and it is Gus’s former males who’re killed due to Lydia’s actions. Though Lydia herself does not counsel that Mike’s males be killed in jail, the similarities between her suggestion to kill Lalo and the jail murders in Breaking Dangerous are simply too important for the road to be a coincidence. It is possible one other method that the writers reward eagle-eyed followers of each exhibits.

