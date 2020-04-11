Better Call Saul Reveals Suprise Connection To GTA Games

AMC’s Better Call Saul comprises a Grand Theft Auto V easter egg, however many viewers most likely missed it in the course of the present’s newest premiere. Better Call Saul tells the story of Jimmy McGill’s gradual transformation into Saul Goodman, a personality who first appeared in Breaking Unhealthy earlier than gaining his personal prequel present. The titular Saul is performed by Bob Odenkirk, reprising his Breaking Unhealthy position alongside different collection favorites like Jonathan Banks as Mike Ehrmantraut and Giancarlo Esposito as Gustavo Fring.

Grand Theft Auto V contained a lot of small references to Breaking Unhealthy, one thing which was doubtless spurred alongside not solely as a result of each franchises characteristic the deserts of the western United States fairly prominently but additionally as a consequence of their material, as Breaking Unhealthy (and, to an virtually equal extent, Better Call Saul) focus nearly all of their tales round harmful criminals and the underground world of drug trafficking. Though it has been seven years since Grand Theft Auto V’s launch and Breaking Unhealthy hasn’t been on the air equally as lengthy, it seems the workforce behind Better Call Saul has lastly given the online game franchise a small shout out themselves.

As seen by Twitter person @GTASeries, it seems to be like the favored AMC present contained a small Grand Theft Auto-related secret in its most up-to-date episode, one within the type of an unique real-life GTA Bravado Banshee. In keeping with The Drive, the Banshee was created by West Coast Customs off of the bottom of a 2006 Dodge Viper GTS and was given away as a part of a promotional stunt for Grand Theft Auto’s launch. Take a look at the Banshee’s transient second of fame on the right-hand aspect of the video under:

Within the final aired episode of Better Call Saul, “Bagman”, you may spot the 2013 GTAV Bravado Banshee. Rockstar Games, West Coast Customs and GameStop gave away the automobile in 2013. @flat12gallery purchased the Banshee in December 2018 and their storage is the one featured within the present. pic.twitter.com/reZ89poOY5 — GTA Collection Movies (@GTASeries) April 8, 2020

The faux (but actual) Bravado Banshee was, sadly, not stored by its authentic proprietor, and put up on the market on eBay. In keeping with the tweet above, the modified Dodge Viper GTS now belongs to the customized automobile dealership Flat 12 Gallery, and it was that firm’s storage which was used to movie this notably ominous opening scene of Better Call Saul.

Though the phrases Grand Theft Auto are clearly seen on the windshield of the Bravado Banshee, the angle of the digicam and the quick period of time the automobile is seen on display screen makes this a tricky easter egg for folks to catch on the primary viewing, even for longtime Grand Theft Auto followers who keep in mind how a lot enjoyable the Banshee was to drive in Grand Theft Auto III on the PlayStation 2. After all of the Breaking Unhealthy and Grand Theft Auto V memes and easter eggs through the years, it is good to see the creators of Better Call Saul returning the favor, and it is solely becoming for this Grand Theft Auto V automobile to be featured in such a harmful location.

