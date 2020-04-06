Better Call Saul: Here’s Why Kim Wexler Always Wears A PonyTail

As season 5 of Better Call Saul continues, the connection between Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) and the ponytail-sporting Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) stays very a lot on the coronary heart and soul of the present. At this level, Jimmy has accomplished his evolution into Saul Goodman, each in title and in look. Saul’s cheesy, blinding fits and Bluetooth earpiece have arrived in full pressure. Nonetheless, Kim seems a lot the identical on this latest season of Better Call Saul. Her ever-present, signature curled blonde ponytail stays intact.

Followers of Better Call Saul know that Kim and Jimmy started as pals and colleagues, however that grew into an unlikely romantic coupling. They now dwell collectively, eat plenty of takeout meals collectively, and look after a pet goldfish collectively. Additionally they help one another of their skilled lives. Jimmy likes to play quick and free with the legislation. He is a con man with a legislation diploma, and he is not above aggressively advertising his abilities to get shoppers (most of whom come from the underbelly of society). He additionally lies to get his means and even suggests this method to Kim within the present season’s second episode, “50% Off.” She shoots down and chastises Jimmy, who’s now professionally going by Saul, however then finally ends up twisting the reality together with her professional bono consumer anyway.

Seeing that Jimmy and Kim are the yin and yang of Better Call Saul, it may very well be simple to see Kim’s delicately curled ponytail as a nod to innocence and femininity. Whereas that’s considerably true, it is usually the coiffure of a warrior. In season 5, episode 3, “Dedicado a Max,” Kim’s consumer, a holdout who refuses to maneuver off land owned by Mesa Verde, factors out her warrior standing. Acker, the offended home-owner, tells her off, calling her “the large gun with a ponytail.”

Better Call Saul hairstylist Tricia Almeida confirmed the ability of the ponytail in an interview with Vulture. She stated,”At any time when girls with lengthy hair have to get s*** finished, you simply get your hair out of your face.” So the coiffure means Kim is in work mode, and Kim is sort of all the time in work mode. The curl at its finish merely provides much more management to the hair. In the identical article, Rhea Seehorn defined {that a} lengthy, straight ponytail was nonetheless a legal responsibility, and that Almeida added the curl to maintain it from getting in the best way.

Viewers of Better Call Saul may use the ponytail to gauge Kim’s state of affairs in life. The upper it’s on her head, the extra steady she is. Nonetheless, the ponytail drifts all the way down to a decrease place when she’s on the dropping finish of issues. Such was the case after Kim’s devastating automobile wreck in season 3.

The sturdy, hardworking Kim and her ponytail, in fact, weren’t characters in Breaking Dangerous, the present for which Better Call Saul serves as a prequel. Due to this, followers are naturally anxious about the place Kim’s story goes. Will she be killed off? Will she and Jimmy simply have a colossal, irreparable falling out? With season 6 of Better Call Saul set to be its final, solely time will inform the place that swinging ponytail will take her.

