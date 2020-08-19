Best Websites to Buy Prescription Eyeglasses, Spectacles, or Lenses

David Carnoy/CNET



Buying prescription glasses and sunglasses online has become easier and easier, and best of all, they are usually cheaper. How cheap? Well, hundreds of dollars cheaper.

So we’ve rounded up six of the best online eyewear stores we’ve found. But before you start, keep the following in mind:

You should know what your prescription and pupillary distance are before using any of these sites. So the next time you go for an eye exam, be sure to get a copy of the prescription. Once you have the recipe, most sites will allow you to upload a photo of the recipe from your phone the first time you make a purchase.

Most of the sites mentioned in this article offer some kind of discount for new customers. That means your first purchase can be a good deal, so various digital retailers are worth trying.

Also note that all of these services have been used by me or a member of the CNET staff.

The services listed in this article have been independently selected by the editors of CNET.

Warby Parker has a good selection of eyeglass frames. You’re going to pay more for Warby Parker glasses (between $ 180 and $ 200) compared to other sites, but the quality of the product is better. The company’s app for iOS and Android allows you to test multiple glasses virtually. Best of all, you can try up to five frames at home for free for up to five days. Once the five-day free period is up, you put the frames in the box, mail it in with the return stamp prepaid. Warby Parker also has physical stores throughout the United States, where you can also try on the glasses. Eye exams can be done at some of these stores, and the prescription you are given can be used at Warby Parker as well as other stores. Warby Parker also has a “buy a pair, donate a pair” program where with every pair of glasses you buy, another pair is donated to someone in need either for free or at a highly discounted price. Shipping times: According to the company, single vision glasses take 7 to 10 days to reach the user. Sunglasses and progressive glasses take 10-12 days to arrive.

David Carnoy/CNET Glasses from Roka, an Austin, Texas-based company, are lightweight, durable, and stylish. Like Warby Parker, this company’s glasses are slightly more expensive (prices are around $ 200). Roka started her business making sports glasses, and many of the glasses can be bent. Features that stand out on the website: Roka has a test program at home. You can try on up to four glasses at home for a period of up to seven days. The box ships with a prepaid stamp. Shipping times: Roku provides you with an estimated shipping time when orders are placed and shipping options are selected.

GlassesUSA.com offers more affordable options than Warby Parker and Roka. Prescription glasses start at $ 38. It also has premium brands like Ray-Ban and Persol, which have starting prices of $ 89. The site offers a 65 percent discount on your first glasses, as well as discounts on lens upgrades. A virtual mirror feature allows you to upload your photo to the site and see what a pair of glasses would look like on your face. A new feature for testing glasses at home is in beta. Instead of sending you the frame of the glasses, GlassesUSA.com sends you the prescription glasses for you to try for 14 days. The site also offers a 100 percent money-back guarantee if you end up not liking the glasses you purchased. Shipping times: Wait 10 to 14 days between the time of ordering and the arrival of the product.

What do you do when you already have a pair of glasses that you like but your prescription is old or the lenses have been scratched? Lensabl is one of the few sites that allows you to ship your glasses and get new prescription lenses. Their prices start at US $ 77. You upload your prescription to the site, select the type of lens you want, and then Lensabl sends you a box with a prepaid label. You just have to send them your glasses (shipping is free). New customers get a 15 percent discount. Notable features of the site: For US $ 35, you can renew your prescription online. Not everyone qualifies for an eye exam, but if you qualify, Lensable says all you need is your computer, phone, and about 15 minutes of your time. Your results will be analyzed by an ophthalmologist who is licensed in your state. The specialist will give you a new prescription by email. Shipping times: Lensable says it takes about two weeks between the order and the arrival of the product at the consumer’s hands.

EyeBuyDirect EyeBuyDirect is similar in many ways to several of its competitors. He has his own brand (Rflkt Eyewear) of frames, as well as Ray-Ban and Oakley brands. I opted for Rflkt Eyewear frames and more premium lenses. It all worked out for about $ 150. Frame quality is decent, though not Roka quality. The quality of the lenses is good and the ordering process is smooth. Notable features of the site: For an extra $ 29, you get two-day delivery on single vision lenses.

Zenni is a site focused on inexpensive glasses. Notable features of the site: There is a feature that allows you to upload your photo to the site and see how the glasses look on your face. Shipping times: Two to three weeks.

Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET SportRx is aimed at people looking for prescription glasses for sports. You have a wide variety of choices from brands like Smith, Oakley, Ray-Ban, Costa, and Nike. While you’ll get a better deal here than at a local sunglass boutique, this site is inexpensive and your bill can run over $ 250. But SportRx launches some offers on frames and gives you access to an eye doctor to decide which glasses are appropriate for your prescription and your sports activities. Shipping time: About 14 days.