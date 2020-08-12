Best Student Discounts: From Apple Music to Amazon Prime

This 2020 has imposed different challenges for both new college students and those returning to classes, whether you are on campus or in a virtual class. Costs have continued to rise even when the coronavirus pandemic not for, but there are a variety of discounts for college students on various products and services, and some of them are quite significant.

For example, students can get offers on subscriptions for the Microsoft Office suite, Spotify, Hulu, and Amazon Prime just by being enrolled in college, either with an email account ending in .edu or by validating services like SheerID or Unidays.

Student discounts on entertainment



These popular services streaming of music and video give you discounts on subscriptions.

Apple Service streaming from Apple is already quite affordable at $ 4.99 a month, but if you pay for an Apple Music student subscription (see below), you’ll get Apple TV Plus at no extra charge. Plus, as listed below, students can also get Spotify, Hulu, and Showtime together for $ 4.99 per month. (Editor’s note: Showtime, like CNET and CNET en Español, is a division of ViacomCBS.)

Apple / screenshot by Jessica Dolcourt / CNET In addition to hardware discounts (see below), Apple offers its half-price music subscription service to students. That subscription gives you access to about 50 million songs and is of course available on all Apple devices. You also get Apple TV Plus (see above).

YouTube At a normal value of $ 11.99 a month, YouTube Premium is a double choice: You get ad-free YouTube videos (including the option to download them for offline viewing) and unlimited access to YouTube Music, which is basically YouTube’s answer to Spotify. . Do you just want YouTube Music? It’s $ 4.99 a month for students (regularly $ 9.99). Both options allow for a one-month free trial if you want to test the waters first.

Amazon Not to be confused with the Prime Music benefit included with the Amazon Prime subscription (or Prime Student; see below), Music Unlimited is Amazon’s massive library music service that rivals Apple Music and Spotify. But anyone with a Prime Student subscription can get Music Unlimited for just $ 0.99 a month – the cheapest music streaming option, by far.

Angela Lang / CNET Possibly the best student deal in the history of student deals, Spotify offers a $ 5 ad-free plan, which includes Hulu and Showtime. Non-students pay at least US $ 10, plus US $ 6, and more US $ 11 per month, a total of US $ 27. This is a ton of entertainment for $ 5. If you already have a premium account, it is quite easy to convert it to the student version. However, if you are part of a family plan, you should check if it would be cheaper for the family to stay on the $ 14.99 plan or change it.

Discount for students in money management



If there’s one thing most students really need help with, it’s money management.

You Need a Budget You Need a Budget offers you various tools and classes for this. Normally it costs US $ 84 per year but as a student you can take the first year totally free.

James Martin/CNET Some financial institutions can offer interesting things. For example, Bank of America will take away your monthly fees through its banking app.

Wells Fargo Wells Fargo offers something similar to what Bank of America does and removes monthly fees for students between the ages of 17 and 24.

Student discounts on apps and software



Although you can get discounts on software through your school bookstore, free is always better than anything.

Microsoft Microsoft offers Office Home & Student for $ 149. But better is Office 365 Education, which gives it free, with access to the online versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Microsoft Teams (the latter potentially useful for organizing and running group projects) and other Office applications totally free. All you need is a valid email address for a school.

Evernote Evernote offers 50 percent discount on the premium version for one year to students. Which translates to a cost of US $ 4 a month for you to take notes. After the first year, it goes back up to its normal price of $ 8 a month.

Discount for students on technology and other purchases



From Amazon to Groupon, you can save up to 50 percent on services and devices.

Amazon With an Amazon Prime Student membership, everyone can get the benefits of a Prime subscription for half the regular price. The student program includes free one-day and two-day shipping, video streaming through Prime Video, Prime Music, and unlimited online photo storage through Prime Photos. Prime Student starts with a six-month free trial, and then costs $ 59 per year (half the cost of a regular Prime subscription). You can participate for four years. And if you rent, buy, or sell textbooks through Amazon’s textbook store, you can also get free two-day shipping on them.

Apple Apple has long offered discounts for students, including a half-price Apple Music subscription (see above) and discounts on iPads and Macs. An offer available now: a Mac (student price) and you get free Apple AirPods. Students can also save 20 percent on an AppleCare Plus guarantee program.

Best Buy offers student savings on a wide variety of products, from laptops to TVs to small refrigerators. To get those discounts (which in some cases can be applied to existing prices), you must create or log in to your My Best Buy account and then sign up to receive student offers. Fortunately, you don’t need an .edu email address, and you don’t actually have to be a student; parents of college and K-12 students can also sign up.

Groupon Groupon programs give college students an extra 25 percent discount on food, drinks, activities, and other local offerings. That for the first six months; afterward, you’ll save 15 percent as long as you remain an eligible student.

Angela Lang / CNET Students, teachers, and administrative staff can get an extra 5 percent discount on Lenovo laptops, in addition to any existing offers or bundles (with a few exceptions, of course). You will have to offer a verification of your status.

Have you seen any other great college deals you want to share? Put them in the comments.