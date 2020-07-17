Best sound bars under $ 200

The built-in speakers in your TV are terrible. If you want better sound to watch movies and your television programs, and music or audios that you can transmit via Bluetooth from your phone, but your budget is limited, here we give you options.

There are plenty of cheap options out there on the market that probably sound better than the speakers built into your TV, but if you’re specifically looking for a soundbar for just $ 80 or more, we tell you which soundbar performed well based on our review.

These three affordable options that make up our list of best sound bars for less than US $ 200 have integrated Bluetooth so you can stream on streaming Music from your phone and Bluetooth compatible devices, an optical connection to connect the bar to the TV and remote control. For its part, the Creative Stage sound bar also includes an HDMI input, which facilitates connection, while the bar Vizio SB3621n-e8 It offers better sound quality than almost any other soundbar, making it our favorite.

Clarification: CNET may receive a percentage of the sales generated by the products we present here. However, the editorial criteria of CNET en Español is totally independent of these offers and promotions.

Sarah Tew/CNET If your budget is not so limited, this sound bar is worth the expense because it includes a subwoofer wireless. The SB3621n-e8 bar is perfect for watching movies and also offers impressive performance when done streaming music via Bluetooth. It is our best value for money model and has won the CNET Editors' Choice award in this category.

Sarah Tew/CNET If your budget is not flexible, the best option for a sound bar is this Vizio. The SB362An-F6 offers bass levels that even the $ 200 Yamaha YAS-108 does not match. It does not have as many functions as other bars mentioned below but it does have a Bluetooth connection. So if you are looking for the best sound quality at the lowest price this is the sound bar that you are looking for although if you can spend a little more keep scrolling down.

Sarah Tew/CNET Sound bars have the ability to make a lot of noise but nothing compares to the bass that the subwoofer offers. The Creative Stage soundbar offers a lot for only $ 80 an HDMI cable although it is the subwoofer the one that will make a difference.

Can you spend a little more?



For $ 250, for example, you get not only a better audio and sound experience but also other features like a subwoofer, as well as a good number of tickets. Some of these sound bars, like the Sonos Beam have the virtual assistant Amazon Alexa integrated. While the sky is the limit on how much you can spend on a sound bar, the acceptable thing is that you invest between $ 300 and $ 400.