Best Movies On HBO Right Now

Final up to date: April 2, 2020

What are the very best motion pictures to observe on HBO? Subscription streaming providers are the quickest rising sector of the leisure panorama, however earlier than Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu got here to dominate that enviornment, premium cable corporations like HBO have been providing shoppers a option to watch motion pictures and TV exhibits with out commercials for a set month-to-month price. Not content material to let streaming run away with their market share, HBO additionally now permits folks to subscribe to a wholly on-line model of their service known as HBO Now, after followers begged for such an possibility for years.

These days, reducing the cable twine is the popular option to go for a lot of, particularly youthful popular culture devotees. Cable packages are bloated, filled with content material only a few folks need, and comprise a number of further charges. Nonetheless, whether or not one subscribes to HBO by means of cable or by way of streaming, the service affords an ideal choice of motion pictures with which to cross the time, even when the line-up is not fairly as sturdy as these of the subscription streaming large three.

Associated: This is How A lot Each Streaming Service Will Value

Earlier than the listing of the very best motion pictures on HBO begins correct, there are some vital notes to be made. First, the flicks under can be found to observe on HBO and stream on HBO Now on the time of this writing. As motion pictures expire, the listing can be up to date, and new nice choices can be added. Additionally, the 15 movies under, whereas numbered for comfort, aren’t ranked.

15. Shutter Island

Directed by Martin Scorsese and starring his fashionable muse Leonardo DiCaprio, 2010’s Shutter Island facilities on U.S. Marshal Teddy Daniels, who’s despatched to research a mysterious disappearance at a psychological hospital on the titular island. Sadly for Teddy, nothing is what it appears, and the thriller threatens to swallow him complete. The star-studded solid additionally contains Mark Ruffalo, Ben Kingsley, Max von Sydow, and Michelle Williams. These on the lookout for a thriller designed to maintain them guessing ought to positively stream Shutter Island on HBO.

14. Punch-Drunk Love

The fourth characteristic to be directed by perennial vital darling Paul Thomas Anderson, 2002’s Punch-Drunk Love supplied a showcase for comedy icon Adam Sandler’s then-unknown dramatic chops as Barry Egan, a desperately lonely man with extreme rage points. Sadly, stated chops have solely been glimpsed a number of occasions since, with Sandler principally content material to stay to his standard wheelhouse of slapstick comedies like Grown Ups. Nonetheless followers of Sandler the actor will at all times have this critically acclaimed movie to recollect him by, and stream on HBO.

13. Us

After the Oscar-winning success of his debut movie Get Out, the eyes of the world’s moviegoers seemed to director Jordan Peele’s second movie, Us, within the hopes it could show his abilities behind the digicam weren’t a fluke. Whereas perhaps not fairly nearly as good as Get Out, Us is a good horror movie in its personal proper, presenting an ingenious idea: everybody on Earth has a secret duplicate, and people duplicates now need to take over their counterparts’ lives. Black Panther‘s Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke star on this new to HBO choice.

Associated: 5 Issues Us Did Higher Than Get Out (And 5 Issues Get Out Did Higher)

12. Aquaman

Whereas not at all the best DC film of all time, there’s one thing undoubtedly interesting about director James Wan’s Aquaman solo movie, some of the profitable superhero outings in current reminiscence and new to HBO. Jason Momoa stars as Arthur Curry/Aquaman, who’s pressured to face his future and return to Atlantis after a lifetime above the floor. Arthur is recruited by Mera (Amber Heard) to unseat his villainous half-brother King Orm (Patrick Wilson), who’s assumed the throne and guidelines with an iron fist.

11. The Manchurian Candidate

Whereas not fairly the exalted traditional its 1962 inspiration is, director Jonathan Demme’s 2004 remake of political thriller The Manchurian Candidate remains to be an pleasant piece of labor. Denzel Washington stars as a battle veteran named Ben Marco, who begins to suspect his experiences abroad may not have been what they appeared. Earlier than lengthy, his investigation results in the revelation that vice presidential candidate Raymond Shaw (Liev Schreiber) could be an unwitting puppet of a darkish conspiracy. Meryl Streep, Vera Farmiga, and Jon Voight additionally star on this prime HBO choose.

10. Apocalypse Now

There are few higher cinematic illustrations of the phrase “battle is hell” than Francis Ford Coppola’s 1979 masterpiece Apocalypse Now. A free adaptation of Joseph Conrad’s novel Coronary heart of Darkness, Apocalypse Now stars Martin Sheen as Captain Benjamin Willard, a particular ops officer despatched into the thick of the Vietnam Battle to take down Colonel Walter Kurtz (Marlon Brando, in a legendarily unhinged efficiency). Kurtz has gone a bit a mad, and now instructions fighters that worship him like a god. Apocalypse Now calls for to be watched by anybody who claims to be a movie buff, and streaming on HBO is the proper option to do it.

Associated: 10 Superb Tales Behind The Making Of Apocalypse Now

9. True Lies

Whereas his appearing profession continues, popular culture icon Arnold Schwarzenegger will in all probability at all times be greatest recognized for 3 motion pictures: The Terminator, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, and Predator. Nevertheless, one in every of his all-time largest hits on the field workplace was 1994’s True Lies, which reunited him with director James Cameron. Arnold performs Harry Tasker, an outwardly boring but loving husband to his spouse Helen (Jamie Lee Curtis), however in actuality a covert operative working for the U.S. authorities. When an try to boost his marriage ends with the couple taken hostage by nuclear-armed terrorists, it is then as much as Harry to save lots of each the world and his household on this prime HBO addition.

8. Will not You Be My Neighbor?

One of the crucial beloved documentaries in current reminiscence, many moviegoers have been outraged when director Morgan Neville’s Will not You Be My Neighbor? was snubbed within the Oscars greatest documentary class. Regardless of that unhappy flip, the movie’s exploration of the life and profession of Fred Rogers – host of legendary children present Mister Rogers Neighborhood, and lifelong advocate for kids – stays totally compelling, and sufficient to pierce nearly anybody’s cynical exterior. HBO subscribers ought to get acquainted with it as quickly as attainable.

7. Unbreakable

Whereas 2019’s theatrical arrival of director M. Evening Shyamalan’s newest movie, the extremely anticipated Glass, did not precisely mild the world on hearth, that does not diminish the greatness of the 2 movies Glass capabilities as a sequel to, together with 2000’s Unbreakable. After surviving a lethal practice crash with no scratch, mild-mannered safety guard and household man David Dunn (Bruce Willis) comes to find that he possesses powers past regular males, and that he is destined for greatness as a superhero. Guiding him down this path is Elijah Value (Samuel L. Jackson), a mysterious man with secrets and techniques of his personal.

Associated: Unbreakable, Cut up & Glass Ranked, Worst To Best

6. Alien

The movie that established Ridley Scott as a future all-time nice director, 1979’s Alien is arguably the very best mix of sci-fi and horror ever made. Sigourney Weaver stars as Ellen Ripley, a crew member on the Nostromo, primarily an area tow truck. The Nostromo is pressured by its bosses to reply a misery beacon on an alien planet, and earlier than lengthy, occasions are set in movement that results in the Xenomorph killing almost your complete crew. Alien remains to be as efficient over 40 years later, and is a good addition to the HBO library.

5. The Abyss

Whereas it was the mammoth successes of Titanic and Avatar that made director James Cameron “king of the world,” he was turning out terrific movies lengthy earlier than that. Living proof is 1989’s The Abyss, which sees rescue divers enlisted to get well a misplaced U.S. nuclear submarine, solely to find one thing completely sudden deep within the ocean: aliens. As standard for Cameron, The Abyss is visually gorgeous, and pushed the bounds of particular results on the time. Ed Harris, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio, and Michael Biehn star on this glorious HBO addition.

4. Battle of the Worlds

2005’s Battle of the Worlds, directed by Steven Spielberg, is an odd case, in that it earned each constructive opinions and enormous field workplace totals upon launch, however has form of pale into the again of Spielberg’s legendary filmography. Whereas the ending tends to be divisive, the movie main as much as that is among the most harrowing tales of an alien invasion ever dedicated to movie, with Tom Cruise ably steering issues within the lead function. Filled with thrilling motion and scenes that might be at dwelling in a horror film, Battle of the Worlds is a worthy HBO choose.

Associated: The 10 Most Iconic Steven Spielberg Motion Scenes, Ranked

3. The Others

These on the lookout for a creepy ghost film can be suggested to cue up 2001’s The Others throughout their subsequent HBO tour, because it’s among the best horror efforts to emerge from its decade. Directed by Alejandro Amenabar, The Others is ready in 1945, and stars Nicole Kidman as Grace Stewart, who lives together with her kids Anne and Nicholas at a distant nation home. Grace’s kids have a uncommon situation which makes them averse to mild, a circumstance that is not useful as soon as chilling supernatural occurrences begin occurring.

2. A Star Is Born

An award season darling, Bradley Cooper’s 2018 remake of A Star is Born might have ended up principally shut out on the Oscars – successful just for Best Unique Tune – however that does not make it any much less of a terrific addition to the HBO line-up. Cooper directs and stars as Jackson Maine, a profitable singer-songwriter who struggles with alcoholism and the prospect that he is dropping his listening to. Woman Gaga performs Ally, an unknown singer that will get found by Jackson one evening at a membership, starting each a whirlwind romance and Ally’s rise to musical stardom. Cooper and Gaga’s lead tune, “Shallow” deservedly gained the Oscar, and the chemistry between the 2 is electrical.

1. Bohemian Rhapsody

A transparent instance of a divide between audiences and critics, hit Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, earned respectable at greatest opinions, however completely cleaned up on the field workplace. Rami Malek would in fact go on to win an Oscar for his portrayal of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, which did not sit nicely with many who discovered the movie overrated. Bohemian Rhapsody additionally proved controversial as a consequence of its alterations to Queen’s actual historical past. One factor’s for positive although, everybody must see it at the very least as soon as, simply to see what all of the fuss is about on either side. For these with HBO, this movie will rock you.

Extra: The 25 Best Movies on Netflix Right Now

Tiger King: What Occurred To Doc Antle After Netflix’s Documentary