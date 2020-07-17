Best Mother’s Day Gifts Under $ 250

On Sunday, May 10, when Mother’s Day is celebrated in the United States and several Latin American countries, it is just around the corner, and there is no doubt that this year will be different from others. Although not everyone will be able to reunite with your mom in person, there will still be many ways to celebrate virtually and make a thoughtful gesture of thanks. Given the challenges and limitations of these pandemic timesWe have selected a variety of practical gifts, priced under $ 250. All of these can also be enjoyed at home.

Clarification: CNET may receive a percentage of the sales generated by the products we present here. However, the editorial criteria of CNET en Español is totally independent of these offers and promotions.

Tuft & Needle Give your mom a delicious bedtime gift with this extra-large cotton-lined pillow set filled with alternative, hypoallergenic material. The set normally costs $ 100, but the king size set is currently on sale for $ 90. That leaves enough budget to add a set of 215-thread count cotton pillowcases, also on sale, for $ 18.

Casper Certainly, there are cheaper smart light options, but the Glow, a rechargeable, portable, battery-powered night lamp, is undeniably beautiful, easy to set up, and enjoyable to use. My family has two of these, and they have become a crucial part of the bedtime routine. Thanks to the built-in gyroscope, you can flip it to turn it on and off, rotate it to dim it up or down, or shake it to activate a low night light setting. The lamp produces a very pleasant ambient glow, hence its name, which gradually dims over 15 to 60 minutes. You can control the span (in 15 minute intervals) using Casper's optimized iOS and Android compatible app. And you can also set the light to come on in the morning.

James Martin/CNET Although there are new smart watches from Apple, Series 3 is still the best value for your money. Mom will appreciate its fitness tracking features, music sync, and all the other great communication features. Walmart is selling the 38mm GPS model for $ 189 and the 42mm model for $ 229. Read our review of the Apple Watch Series 3.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET If you’re not convinced by the idea of ​​an Apple Watch for mom, the Fitbit Charge 4 is another good option. It includes built-in GPS to track outdoor workouts independently, has solid training tools for athletes, and fits many smart watch functions in a slim package. (I would also recommend the Garmin 235 as a less expensive alternative that is particularly suitable for runners and cyclists.) Read our full review of the Fitbit Charge 4.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET I have a small and simple house in which the thermostat controls only the stove. This winter, I bought several different smart thermostats and, with the help of my neighborhood electrician, installed and tested them one by one. The Nest was the one I ended up choosing. It is easy to set up and fully offers the few features you wanted: programmed temperature adjustment, attractive aesthetics, an intuitive interface, and absolute control via iPhone or Android. See more about Nest Learning in this gallery.

Swiss Army The beautiful Victorinox blade on this knife is fluted, so it won't stick to what you're cutting. The elegant hand-polished wooden handle gives you the perfect amount of weight. And it's sharp and nimble enough to make chopping meat, fish, fruit, vegetables, and cheese an absolute pleasure.

Sarah Tew/CNET Moms who wear Bluetooth headsets always look great, without exception. The AirPods Pro, which are ultra-compact and lightweight, feature a noise-isolating design that fits securely to most ears and offers top-notch performance for making calls. (This also applies to moms who don’t own an iPhone, but if your mommy prefers the Android ecosystem, I recommend taking a look at the Jabra Elite 75t instead.) Read our review of the AirPods Pro.