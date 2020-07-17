Best Mother’s Day gifts under $ 100

This year Mother’s Day in the United States is Sunday, May 10. However, with the outbreak of coronavirus that has devastated the world and that has separated families and made travel impossible for the vast majority of the population, will be a peculiar Mother’s Day.

Many of us prioritize frugality in these times of economic uncertainty, which is why CNET en Español has a complete list of gift options available from less than $ 25. But if your budget allows you something looser to give Mom something this year, here are some great gift ideas ranging from $ 51 to $ 100, almost all of which have full reviews or have been de facto tested by CNET editors.

Sarah Tew/CNET Why buy AirPods or some other true wireless headphones that can cost more than $ 160? Anker Soundcore Life P2s offer good sound quality for around $ 60 and are decent for making calls.

David Carnoy/CNET Hyperice’s original Hypersphere massage ball ($ 150) is quite powerful if a little big and requires its own adapter to charge. Instead, the new ($ 99) Hypersphere Mini – smaller, about the size of a softball (3 inches in diameter) – charges with a Micro-USB cable (full charge gives you over two hours of battery life) and in fact it works better to exercise with three speeds to choose from. It is also easier to take on a trip.

Sarah Tew/CNET For years Gunnar Optiks has made “computer glasses” designed to block blue light and help alleviate eye strain caused by long-term viewing of the screen. These lenses come in different styles and different tints, and range from approximately $ 50 to $ 100. You can add a prescription for glasses on the Gunnar website, though those usually cost a little more.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you are a fan of the program Curb Your EnthusiasmYou will recall that Larry David’s café, Latte Larry’s, had mugs that self-heated and were battery operated to keep the coffee warm. Well, the people at Ember created that same product a couple of years ago. This smart mug keeps your coffee at the temperature of your choice. You can even control it from the phone with an application. The original 10-ounce version costs $ 80. The new 14-ounce Ember Smart Mug 2 is larger but costs $ 130.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Bose SoundLink Micro speaker ($ 100) offers impressive sound for its size and is completely waterproof. If mom likes to listen to music or podcasts in the bathtub or on the terrace, this is a great option. I have not heard anyone who did not like receiving this gift horn.

Amazon The Upright Go 2, a small device that adheres to the skin on the upper back (between the shoulder blades), controls your posture and vibrates when you hunch. Using a companion app for iOS and Android, you can configure training regimens and track progress. This new version of the second generation is 50 percent smaller than the original. Additional stickers cost $ 10, the 10-pack, but some people use double-sided tape to save money. There's also a new accessory such as a necklace, Upright Go ($ 20), which saves you the trouble of adhesive strips.

Sarah Tew/CNET Mom may not use this as a travel horn in the near future, but the EU Wonderboom 2 is also great for the home. It’s fairly compact and offers better sound than some of its slimmer, smaller rivals. Available in a dozen fun colors, this wireless speaker can really float and has better battery life than the original Wonderboom. Its list price is $ 100, but right now it’s closer to $ 80.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET Amazon’s smallest Echo Show costs $ 90, but it’s usually on sale for less than $ 70. If you are looking for an Echo with video for your mom’s bureau or kitchen, this is the most affordable option. The new Echo Show 8 costs $ 130. You might find it on sale for $ 100 or less.

I’ve been a Logitech fan since the previous MX Master and MX Master 2S models, which share the design. For the MX Master 3, Logitech has made some improvements in both design and mouse mechanism, the most notable being the scroll wheel, which moves by electromagnet and is very smooth. The sleek mouse costs just under $ 100, and will be a nice upgrade for Mom’s PC or laptop.

On the table There’s nothing like a good cup of coffee, but having the perfect teapot is essential for this. With its integrated thermometer, this Fellow Stagg model is ideal for moms who appreciate coffee.

Sarah Tew/CNET Your mom is now likely to watch more streaming TV than ever — like everyone else thanks to this pandemic. This Roku model will turn any old HDTV model into a late-model streamer that can be watched by any channel, from Netflix to HBO to Hulu. It has 4K quality and the included remote controls that switch on and control the volume of the TV.

Tile The perfect gift for a mother who always loses things, the Tile Stickers are small round trackers that go well with your phone. To find one, just tap the app to make it sound. But you can also use a smart speaker, like the Nest Mini or the Amazon Echo Dot. Now instead of having to search for your phone before you can search for the other things, you just tell Google or Alexa to help you locate it. Amazon sells the same four-pack with an Echo dot for $ 90.

Sarah Tew/CNET It’s time to update your mom’s computer keyboard — and the MX Keys is perhaps Logitech’s best low-key option. The keys come out from underneath when your hands come close and have a sensor that adjusts the lighting according to the lighting conditions. You can also turn off the light if you want to save battery. The keyboard is designed for Mac and Windows users, and the MX Keys is compatible with Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS and Android systems.

Amazon No, it’s not Mom’s job to cook forever. But without being able to go to a restaurant in the immediate future, an Instant Pot is a great addition to home kitchens. It is a perfect gift for both people who love to cook and those who hate it. You can pressure cook, simmer, and just about everything else. Right now, the best offer is from Amazon, where the 6-quart model costs $ 79, but take into account that this product has sold for up to $ 60.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Fitbit Versa Lite, Galaxy Watch Active, and Apple Watch Series 3 cost $ 159 or more. But if you want to give away a smart watch on budget for less than US $ 100, the Amazfit Bip is the best option. Despite the low price, it has an always-on display, water resistance, heart rate tracking, and most importantly, a battery life that rips Apple Watch to pieces.

Érika García / CNET Fitbit has several fitness trackers under $ 200: the Versa 2 ($ 200), the Versa Lite ($ 150), and the new Charge 4 ($ 150) —Charge 3 is down to $ 120. But in this price category, the Inspire HR falls below the $ 100 mark. HR is so named because it has heart rate monitoring always on and its battery should last up to five days. If you want the brand’s cache and superior smartphone apps, the Fitbit is a good fit over the Amazfit mentioned above. Read more.