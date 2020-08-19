Best Meal Package Services: HelloFresh, Blue Apron, and More

Now that the possibility of going to a supermarket becomes more complicated and unattractive in the midst of the crisis caused by the new coronavirus, the option of a service that brings home the necessary ingredients to prepare healthy and delicious food is very interesting. What we present below is our summary – made before the appearance of the virus – of services that offer meal packages. We move Freshly, Green Chef and HelloFresh to the bottom of the list, because these services have saturated their capacity and are no longer accepting new orders. However, Blue Apron, Sun Basket, Every Plate and Gobble have offers for new customers.

With the exception of Freshly, Green Chef and HelloFresh, the services listed here are operating at full capacity and our recommendations are up to date.

Looking for the best food package delivery service? It seems that the options for healthy and convenient eating increase over time. Thus, knowing the differences between all the options will help you make the best possible decision of a meal kit based on your needs.

If you live in a place where you can glimpse the entrances to your neighbors’ houses, you may have noticed happy boxes from places like Home Chef, Freshly, Sakara Life, Purple Carrot and Gobble making their appearances more and more frequently in the past five years. . The age of meal package delivery services is starting to pile up. This type of convenience service combines the efforts of nutritionists, chefs, and personal shoppers, delivering weekly menus with delicious fresh ingredients to the homes of foodie eaters or avid home cooks.

I once met one of the founders of Blue Apron, whose delivery box was already familiar to me thanks to the neighbors of the building where he lived. I said I thought the service sounded like a cool idea, but I flooded it with a litany of reasons why something like this didn’t suit me: I work in an industry where food is often fed, I’m rarely home, I studied culinary issues, etcetera. His counterargument, however, was perfect: “Can I send you a free box?” Obviously, I accepted.

Despite my protests, the reasons why I enjoyed the meal plan were various and prompted me to subscribe to receive an occasional box of ingredients. Even having studied cooking, I liked having ingredients that I didn’t know or would rarely look for to get my hands on. I was particularly moved by the concept of receiving a single stick of celery that the recipe needed, saving me the trouble of watching the entire bunch of celery decompose in the fridge that I would have left over had I bought the ingredients.

Currently, there are dozens of food package delivery programs to choose from, such as Sun Basket, Martha & Marley Spoon and Purple Carrot, with niche adaptations, ingredients and menus for special diets, such as vegetarian gluten-free, gluten-free only, paleo, low carb, vegetarian fish, keto, basic diet and for any taste or need. You’ll also frequently find new customer promotions and convenient features, like the ability to skip shipping weeks. With limited commitment or without commitment, etcetera. Whatever your specific need.

Home Chef offers packages for more than 38 menus each week, including the new grill packages and one-pan meals. Plus, you can customize the protein on each menu, which makes this service stand out. For example, with some recipes you can order double the protein without doubling all the servings overall. Other options offered is that you can choose antibiotic-free protein instead of the standard version. The packages and ingredients used are usually standard on the offering (which keeps them massively efficient), so that's why Home Chef stands out in a saturated market. Subscription: US $ 7.99 per serving, with additional premium recipes at market price.

At just $ 4.99 per serving and with an emphasis on delicious and generously proportioned meals, EveryPlate is the best plan for those who want something affordable. It keeps your expenses low by offering eight easy recipes to choose from a week, although it mainly excludes vegetarians and those on special diets. You can get 18 meals for just US $ 3.33 each, free shipping on the first order, plus the ability to skip a menu or cancel at any time. Subscription: Each serving costs only US $ 4.99. Each weekly box includes three recipes with two or four servings each.

Blue Apron Blue Apron is widely recognized as the granddaddy of food package delivery programs in America. The eight weekly menus available range from plain pastas to international options, with a seafood and vegetarian menu always available. Even the simplest recipes can include one or two unknown components, and the website often highlights these ingredients as an educational opportunity. Occasional promotions include a celebrity guest chef menu or recipes highlighting popular tourist destinations. An optional wine pairing service is also offered. Subscription: Prices range from $ 7.49 to $ 9.99 per serving, with options for two to four recipes per week and two or four servings per recipe.

Healthy and fresh are the most common descriptions on these food packages, but Sun Basket goes a step further. Sun Basket is committed to organic, non-genetically modified, sustainable and responsible products and ingredients that are packaged in 100 percent recyclable materials. Sun Basket recipes are developed by Justine Kelly, a San Francisco chef known for her work at James Beard's award-winning Slanted Door restaurant. All of their meals are nutritionist-approved (500-800 calories per serving), and most take just about 30 minutes to make, with online tutorials available if you need a little extra guidance. You can choose from a selection of six to 18 different organic food recipes each week, including paleo, vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free. Sun Basket delivery is available in 36 states across the country, and shipments arrive on Tuesdays and Wednesdays between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Subscription: For three Sun Basket meals a week, you will pay US $ 74.93 for the two-person plan, you would pay US $ 74.93 for the two-person plan (or US $ 11.99 per serving) and US $ 143.87 for the four-person plan (US $ 10.99 for portion), with a shipping fee of US $ 5.99 in any case.

Brandy Yowell Gobble takes the forms of old meal delivery kits, but speeds up by pre-cutting and partially cooking many of its components so recipes have a prep time of 15 minutes or less. Despite the “fast food” angle, each menu has a sophisticated and worldly flair. Subscription: Prices range from US $ 11.99 to US $ 13.99 per serving, with a choice of two to four servings of two or three or more recipes.

Dinnerly Dinnerly offers some foods that sound delicious, such as summer chicken panzanella. However, with six or fewer ingredients per menu, the damage it causes to your time and cooking is minimized. In addition to not overwhelming you with a string of ingredients and multiple steps, Dinnerly’s pricing puts it in the budget category, priced around $ 5 a serving. Subscription: Options include a two-person box for $ 30, or a family box for $ 60, each with three prescriptions per week.

HelloFresh Note: Due to an unprecedented increase in demand, HelloFresh is currently unable to receive new orders. HelloFresh labels each recipe according to allergies, whether you are allergic to (or want to avoid) dairy, gluten, soy, nuts, etc. The familiarity of the ingredients is essential, even applied to dishes from international cuisines. Subscription: Prices range from US $ 8.74 to US $ 9.99 per serving, with options of two to four recipes per week and two or four servings per recipe, customizable with classic, vegetarian or family plans.

Green Chef Note: Due to an unprecedented increase in demand, Green Chef is unable to receive new orders at this time. We like Green Chef for its versatility in the availability of different specific diets. Green Chef offers paleo, keto, fish only, vegan, and vegetarian options, plus gluten-free meals. No matter what diet you follow (for health or personal reasons), you can find a plan that works for you at Green Chef. Subscription: Between US $ 12.99-US $ 11.99 per serving in the subscription for two people with three menus a week; $ 10.99 per serving on the four-person subscription with two menus a week.

Freshly Note: Due to an unprecedented increase in demand, Freshly is currently unable to receive new orders. Some of these services offer fully cooked meals on the doorstep, and Freshly is a good option if you want healthy family comfort food, such as a pepper steak or pasta Bolognese. Meals are prepared just before delivery and are never frozen. With minimal reheating, it’s like you have your mom cooking in your kitchen — without your mom living with you. Subscription: Between US $ 8.99 and US $ 12.50 per serving, and up to 12 servings per week. Shipping is free.

