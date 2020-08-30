Best Mattress Deals: Sealy, Casper and More

Show me 17 more items

Mattress manufacturers take advantage of the weekend of the celebration of the independence of the United States on July 4 to discount their products. So this date is a good chance to get a bargain on a good bed. All of the options listed below allow online ordering.

Helix



These are the best mattress deals we’ve found for the Fourth of July weekend. All are available now.

Airweave is offering 10 percent off their flagship Airweave Mattress Advanced mattresses and $ 100 off their Airweave Mattress mattresses. You can also save $ 100 on the Airweave futon and $ 50 on dog beds. No code is required.

With code FOJ20, you can save 20 percent on orders that include a sectional chair, sofa, or armchair. You’ll also get a $ 100 gift card that can be used at a local restaurant.

You can save up to 15 percent on any Luxe or Supreme size mattress with the code SLEEP15.

You can discount 30 percent on any mattress with the code AS30.

Awara is offering a $ 350 discount on any mattress and will plant 10 trees for every mattress it sells. No code is required but you must provide your email address to obtain the offer.

Discount 20 percent of your entire purchase and get two free pillows with any purchase with the code JULY20.

With the order FOJ200, you can save $ 200 on natural fiber Birch mattresses that have an organic cotton cover and natural wool fibers for comfort and temperature regulation.

Casper is offering 10 percent off sitewide with the code KEEPCOOL.

You can get a 35 percent discount on Chill mattresses of any size or on Chill combos that include a set of sheets and two pillows. You can also save US $ 50 on a basis. No code is required.

You can save $ 200 on any size mattress and get a free duvet, two pillows, and two towels. No code is needed.

The Pod is a mattress that lets you control the temperature on each side and allows you to use its thermal alarm to wake you up (the mattress temperature decreases as the sun rises). By July 4, you can get a free 16-pound weighted blanket with the purchase of a mattress (blanket is regularly priced at $ 300). No code is required.

Helix is ​​offering a $ 100 discount if you spend at least $ 600 with the code FOJ100. You can save $ 150 if you spend at least $ 1,250 with the code FOJ150 or US $ 200 if you spend at least US $ 1,750 with the code FOJS200. With every mattress purchase, you will get two free Dream pillows.

Idle Sleep has two offers for the 4th of July. With the code 4JULY30, you will save 30 percent on your entire order and get two free pillows. With the code 4JULYADJUST, you will get a free adjustable base with the purchase of a mattress.

Layla is discounting any size Hybrid mattress for $ 200. All other mattresses of any size get a discount of US $ 150. Plus you get two free pillows. Bases are $ 50 off and bamboo sheets and weighted blankets are $ 30 off.

You can save up to $ 90 on the Studio by Leesa mattress, up to $ 180 on a Leesa Original mattress, up to $ 285 on Leesa Hybrid mattresses, and up to $ 375 on Leesa Legend mattresses. No code is required.

If you spend US $ 1,000 or more, you can get a discount of US $ 200. No code is required.

Any size Lull mattress is $ 150 off on July 4th.

Nectar stands out in the industry by increasing the free trial period to a full year. By July 4, Nectar is offering $ 399 in free accessories with the purchase of any mattress. No code is required.

Purple is offering a $ 100 discount on its Purple mattresses, $ 125 off its Hybrid mattress and a $ 150 discount on its Hybrid Premier mattress. You can also save $ 200 on a package that includes two pillows, sheets, and a mattress protector.

If you spend US $ 1,000 or more, you will get a discount of US $ 200. No code is required.

Tempur-Pedic is offering a $ 500 discount on any size Tempur-Breeze mattress. The promotion also includes the mattress bases. You can also save US $ 200 on any size Tempur-Ergo Extended base or US $ 100 on any Tempur-Ergo base.