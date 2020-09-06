Best Internet Music Services: Spotify, Apple Music and More

Sarah Tew / CNET



Despite the resurgence of vinyl, the future of music consumption lies in the streaming.

He streaming music is cheap or in the case of Pandora and Spotify, free. Also, it is more convenient than a physical CD format and the sound quality is good.

Most music services have catalogs of more than 40 million songs, but each service has advantages and disadvantages, beyond the number of songs available. This guide details the main options for streaming of music – Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora and Tidal – as well as Google Play Music and Amazon Music Unlimited, to help you decide which one is worth your money. We have left out the services that reproduce music in radio format.

Clarification: CNET may receive a percentage of the sales generated by the products we feature here. However, the editorial criteria of CNET en Español is totally independent of these offers and promotions.

Our Favorite: Spotify Is Best For Most

Let’s get down to business. While it is a close competition between Spotify and Apple Music, Spotify takes the victory for its fun and easy-to-use interface, an extensive catalog and the best device compatibility. Spotify’s free plan had improvements recently, which also makes it the best free option for streaming of music.

Apple Music comes second, in part because it’s the only one of the big four music streaming services to have a digital locker where you can store your own songs. And, if you have an Apple HomePod, you will need this service if you want to play music with a voice command.

Third is Tidal, which is also worth your consideration if you are looking for the best audio quality.

Google Play Music and Amazon Music Unlimited can be considered. While not topping our list, these two services are valuable options for those with specific needs and requirements. For example, if the ad-free YouTube Red service is important, Google Play Music includes it for free. And Amazon offers a discounted version for the Echo.

Although Pandora’s free service is excellent, its a la carte service continues to lag behind in the extent of its catalog.

Also worth mentioning is Qobuz, which was launched in the United States in 2019. It’s still too early to speak, but at first glance this Tidal rival offers a clean interface, high-resolution streaming, and the option to buy music. The catalog is not at the level of Tidal or Spotify.

And remember: These plans offer free trial periods, and enrollment is free of contracts. So you can enter and exit the service as you please.

Here’s what we think of the top six music streaming services in alphabetical order. All these services work on the main platforms: Android, iOS, PC and Mac.

Spotify

Spotify is the pioneer in the music streaming space and perhaps the best known. It offers a variety of music discovery services including the Weekly Discovery playlist; it is also constantly experimenting with new services. integration with Facebook (which is optional) makes sharing music easier than rival services. So you can send a song or an album, collaborate on creating a playlist with your friends, or see what your friends on Facebook are listening to.

The good

The free version is impressively robust.

It’s easy to create your own playlist and sync them for listening offline.

The apps are easy to use and are updated frequently; they have enough features without being overwhelming.

It allows you to follow artists and to be notified when they release new music or announce a new concert.

Customizable playlists.

Spotify Connect makes it easy to connect wireless speakers and AV receivers.

The bad

Ads in the free version can be annoying.

This service is ideal for: People who want a solid service, especially those who like to create, browse and share playlists.

Apple Music



CNET



Although he had some problems at first, Apple Music it has become one of the most popular music streaming services. It offers many functions and a wide range of discounts for families and students. It also has a ton of playlists, many of which have been put together by musicians. However, the service still lacks the robust sharing options that are built into Spotify.

The good

Combine your iTunes library with music you haven’t purchased, which completes what you can play.

A mix of music experts and algorithms help you find the music you like based on what you’ve played.

You can control what you listen to or search for new songs through Siri on iOS devices.

Has a trunk of songs through iTunes Match (US $ 25 a year).

(US $ 25 a year). It’s currently the only option Apple HomePod users have using voice commands.

The bad

As expected, the Android app and the experience are not as smooth as the iOS app.

It does not work with older iPods (except iPod Touch).

This service is ideal for: Those who want to listen to songs and albums that they have added to their iTunes or who use an Apple HomePod.

Tidal



Owned by hip-hop star Jay-Z, Tidal is the only service streaming Streaming Music offering streaming music in original audio with sound quality nearly identical to — if not better — than a CD. Tidal has offered exclusive content in the past of Beyoncé and her album Lemonade and Kanye West and his album The Life of Pablo. However, sometimes some albums are conspicuous by their absence like all Metallica records.

The good

High fidelity music streaming.

Lots of video content, including concert livestream.

Sometimes it offers pre-sale of tickets.

A big focus on little known artists (mostly hip-hop genre).

Profiles and reviews on every page.

The bad

Mobile apps and the player on the web are not as simple and straightforward as the competition.

Its catalog is not as complete as Spotify’s.

This service is ideal for: For purists who like sound quality and discover new artists.

Google Play Music



Although it will soon be replaced by Youtube music, Google Play Music works as a service streaming of music and like a trunk of songs. It allows you to store and play your entire song library (up to 50,000 songs), as well as do streaming of any of the 30 million songs in its catalog. Instead of playlists, radio stations are the standout feature of Play Music.



Playing:

Watch this:

Tricks to take advantage of YouTube Music

2:53



The good

This hybrid service seamlessly integrates your personal collection with your catalog of streaming.

The monthly fee includes subscription to YouTube Music: streaming devoid of commercials on YouTube and YouTube Music.

It offers a trunk of songs for free.

The bad

The absence of a date or timeline for when the service will be replaced is frustrating. .

The interface is less fun than its rivals, especially on the desktop version.

This service is ideal for: Google fans who want to combine the music they have purchased with selections from streaming.

Amazon Music Unlimited

Screenshot by Xiomara Blanco / CNET



Amazon Music Unlimited is the “adult” version of Amazon Prime Music that Prime subscribers get for “free”. Offers an expanded catalog for an extra fee per month. The service highlights playlists and radio stations that are grouped around the artists you’ve already listened to.

The good

If you are an Amazon Prime member, it is the cheapest service.

Song lyrics appear automatically.

Offers free music stations for Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, and Amazon Tap (which includes ads).

The bad

Artist profiles do not have biographies.

It says it has “tens of millions” of songs, but it is unclear if its catalog is as large as that of its rivals.

The service no longer includes a song chest.

This service is ideal for: Amazon Prime members who want to save a few bucks on a decent music catalog.

Screenshot by Ty Pendlebury / CNET



Pandora Premium

Pandora, which is now a service of streaming full-fledged music service with the addition of Premium and Plus levels, it also offers one of the most popular radio services in America. As a result, the company offers more flexibility than most of its rivals.

The good

The service enjoys one of the largest user bases, thanks to its free version.

The Music Genome Project analyzes each song according to 450 different attributes to give better suggestions.

The bad

The size of the catalog is not at the level of the competition (it is estimated that there are 2 million songs).

Its audio quality is among the lowest, even with the Premium subscription (192Kbps).

It doesn’t offer enough incentive to upgrade.

Not available outside the United States.

This service is ideal for: Pandora Premium is the most attractive for Pandora users who want to select what they want to listen to. But no one else would be interested in this service.

Music Streaming Services: Comparison Amazon Music Unlimited Apple Music Google Play Music Pandora Spotify Tidal Monthly fee Prime Members: US $ 7.99 /. Those without Prime: US $ 9.99. Service with Alexa: Free US $ 9.99, US $ 9.99 Plus: US $ 4.99; Premium: US $ 9.99 $ 9.99, $ 12.99 with Hulu Premium: US $ 9.99; HiFi: US $ 19.99 Do you have a free version? Yes, with ads Not Yes Yes, with ads Yes, with ads Not Free trial period 30 days 3 months 30 days 60 days 30 days 3 months Size of your catalog 50 million 50 million More than 40 million Millions 50 million 60 million Maximum bitrate 256Kbps 256Kbps 320Kbps 192Kbps 320Kbps 1,411Kbps Can it be shared with family members? Yes, US $ 14.99, up to a maximum of 6 users Yes, US $ 14.99, up to a maximum of 6 users Yes, $ 14.99 per month up to a maximum of 6 users Yes, US $ 14.99 up to a maximum of 6 users Yes, $ 5 a month per additional user, maximum of 5 users Yes, 50 percent discount for each additional account, up to a maximum of 4 Student discount Not Yes, price varies by country Not US $ 4.99 (Premium) US $ 4.99 (US only) Premium: US $ 4.99, HiFi: US $ 9.99 (US only) Discount for military members Not Not Not Yes Not Yes Can be heard offline Mobile and desktop Only on mobile Only on mobile Only on mobile Mobile and desktop Only on mobile Radio stations Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Not Podcasts Not Not Yes Yes Yes Yes Music videos Not Yes Not Not Yes Yes Song trunk function Not Yes Yes Not Not Not

What else do you need to know?

Sarah Tew / CNET



Streaming radio vs. on demand

This guide covers on-demand streaming services and for that reason we have excluded services that only play music in radio format. Until last year this list did not include Pandora but now that the company also offers an option Premium, we have added it. Slacker Radio, TuneIn and iHeartRadio are services that reproduce the music of radio stations based on a theme or artist and without you explicitly choosing the themes.

Your MP3s in the cloud

Amazon was one of the first services to offer the ability to upload your MP3 collection to the cloud, but the feature was discontinued in 2018. Meanwhile, the Apple and Google services that we have included in this article allow you to combine your music staff with the streaming catalog. So if you’ve invested money in digital music over the years, you haven’t lost it.

Comparison of the size of music catalogs

The number of songs each music service offers used to be one of the big differences. But most include 30 million songs or more right now. However, depending on your favorite genre, some of these services have a more robust catalog that includes more independent artists. If you are always looking for new and less well known bands, streaming services like Spotify or Tidal may be better for you. Users less ambitious about their musical taste expansion can be satisfied with the more limited catalogs of Amazon Music Unlimited and Google Play Music. Apple Music is more or less in the middle, offering a very commercial mix of music and a few more unfamiliar stuff.

Quibi: 11 programs to watch on the short video streaming service [fotos] To see photos

