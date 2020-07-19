Best headphones for mom: Mother’s Day 2020

Once upon a time headphones (or earphones) were prized for their usefulness while traveling, whether by plane, train, subway, or anywhere crowded in between. But now that the world is confined due to coronavirus outbreak, the usefulness of hearing aids has changed: they are more important than ever, but now it is about offering a more private listening experience or having better communication while we are locked up, often when many other family members are in the family. same situation.

That’s why, as Mother’s Day approaches in the United States and many other Latin American countries, now is a good time to make sure your mom has a good pair of headphones. And although Mom deserves the best of the best, we know that money is also tight right now, so we include some options that are priced as low as $ 30. All of these hearing aids have been fully reviewed or tested by our editors.

Angela Lang / CNET Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Plus headphones look essentially the same as the original Galaxy Buds, but their battery life is 11 hours for music playback (instead of 6), and they contain dual drivers for better sound and an additional microphone. on each button for help with external noise reduction when making calls. Also, they now work well on both Android and iOS. I was quite impressed by its sound. It’s detailed and smooth, with deep, well-defined bass. The sound is richer and more spacious than in the original Galaxy Buds. The respected Austrian audio company AKG, which Samsung acquired when it bought Harman, is behind the audio. While AKG also “tweaked” the original Buds, these are a nice upgrade from the originals: the features are on par with the Jabra Elite 75t, if not a little better. They use Bluetooth 5.0 and are compatible with AAC (there is now an iOS app) and Samsung’s scalable codec, which is similar to aptX but is owned by Samsung Galaxy phones.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Bose Noise Canceling 700 headphones from Bose, the long-awaited successor to its Quiet Comfort 35 II models, may not be a quantum leap forward, but these wireless headphones offer slightly better sound quality, call quality, and noise cancellation. These over-the-ear headphones cost $ 400, but are powerful and versatile with up to 20 hours of battery life for listening to podcasts, music, and more. I slightly prefer the design and fit of the Sony WH-1000XM3 (and a lower price), and while you can argue which ones sound better, one thing is for sure: This model performs significantly better as a team for making calls. Your mom will almost certainly appreciate them.

Sarah Tew/CNET Why buy brand-name AirPods or other truly wireless headphones, which can cost $ 160 or more? Anker Soundcore Life P2s offer pretty solid sound quality for around $ 60 and are also decent for making calls.

At first glance, the Jabra Elite 75t headphones look more like an evolution of the very good Elite 65t. But the updates turn out to be a little more substantial than I thought. The Elite 75t’s smaller size (buttons and case are 20 percent smaller than the Elite 65t), their longer battery life, and USB-C charging are significant improvements. And then there are the smaller changes, like the new cargo box design, which uses magnets to make it easier to open and close and keep buds inside. While the Elite 75t’s aren’t as comfortable to wear as Apple’s AirPods Pro and don’t have active noise cancellation, they sound better, with clearer overall sound and better bass definition, as long as you get a watertight seal While these are sweat resistant, if your mommy likes to go running, you may prefer to go for the Jabra Elite Active 75t. They are stronger and cost $ 20 more.

David Carnoy/CNET During the end of 2019 parties, JLab had its JBuds Air wireless headphones on sale for $ 30 or $ 20 off their list price of $ 50. That offer was pretty decent. Well, now we have the Go Air, which are 20 percent smaller and sell for $ 30. They are available in four color options. Like the Airs, for the price ($ 30), the Go Airs are pretty good. The battery life is five hours (there’s a built-in USB cable for charging), the sound is better than you’d expect, and they’re sweat resistant with an IP44 rating (i.e. splashproof). While there isn’t an app for tweaking bass and treble, you can toggle between some preset EQ settings (JLab Signature, Balanced, and Bass Boost modes) by tapping two buttons (yes, they do have touch controls). The charging case has nothing to do with it, but the headphones stay inside the case just fine thanks to magnets. To be clear, these aren’t great, and they only work well for making calls, but you’re not going to get much better for $ 30.

Amazon If true. Some moms like wired hearing aids and simply can’t ditch Apple’s famous white standard Earpods with a Lightning connection. Well, the Belkin Rockstar are Lightning wired headphones that have a noise isolation design and sound better than Apple wired headphones. You can also make calls with them, of course. They are available in black or white for about $ 30 and there is a USB-C option for Android users.

Sarah Tew/CNET I liked the fit of these Danish wireless headphones: they fit well in my ear (I was able to run with them) and the case is only slightly larger than that of the AirPods Pro. They also sound good. They may not be as open and airy as AirPods Pro, but the audio is clearer and has well-defined bass. Noise cancellation is also decent, perhaps not on par with AirPods Pro, but close. READ Tamilprint cc New Tamil Movies Download Alternative Track Air Plus works well for making calls, and an update to firmware improved its performance. That said, the noise reduction is not as good as that of the AirPods Pro. People said it could hear me loud and clear, but the headphones didn’t dampen background noise as well as AirPods Pro. These use Bluetooth 5.0 and have support for AAC and aptX. Note that Libratone also makes Track Airs, which cost $ 150 (Amazon is currently asking $ 10 with a coupon) and has no noise canceling features, but are otherwise similar.

Sarah Tew/CNET Anker’s Soundcore Life Q20 is quite possibly the best value you’ll find in noise-canceling headphones. These earbuds not only sound decent enough for their normal price of $ 60 (you often find them for $ 10 less), but they’re also comfortable to wear thanks to very secure headphones. EYE: The Life Q20s do not sound as good as Bluetooth headphones sound. premium like the Sony WH-1000XM3, but the audio quality is pretty good, which is all you can ask for at this price with noise-canceling headphones. In addition, the battery life is very good, as it gives you about 40 hours. A simple bag is included to transport them.