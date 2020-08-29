Best gaming keyboards of 2020: Razer, Corsair, Logitech and more

Gamers have several great options to improve their gaming experience without going bankrupt, but the best keyboard for video games it will be different for each style of player.

One of the best current mechanical keyboards that won’t hurt your wallet much is Redragon’s K561 Visnu. This inexpensive model retails for around $ 40. However, you’ll have to shell out more money for features like easy macro key setup, per-key RGB lighting, high-performance key switches, fully programmable buttons, discrete media controls, and the best build quality to enhance your experience. of game.

The following list includes the best gaming keyboards we’ve tested. The new , which has RGB keyboard backlighting and per-key adjustable sensitivity, is currently in testing, and Logitech just announced the low-profile wired and wireless keyboards , available with three types of switches. Don’t you know the difference between membrane and mechanical switches? After seeing our selection of the best keyboards for gaming, head over to the buying advice section. Also, if you think any other mechanical keyboard you know should be on this list, please leave us a message in the comments.

Sarah Tew / CNET If you’re ready to spend nearly $ 200 for the best gaming keyboard, this mechanical model is our top pick for a great gaming experience, and that’s largely down to its lighting effects. It’s a solid keyboard in both design and performance, thanks to its Razer Purple Optomechanical switches, which provide a fast response time and a good typing experience if you like touch and click keyboards. There are media controls (although it would be great if the icons for these buttons lit up too, and not just the edges) and they’re programmable, as are all the keys. Razer’s Synapse software gives you great control over keyboard settings, although if you’re not into making adjustments yourself, you can simply use its default settings. In addition to per-key illumination, there is also a band of light that surrounds the outer edge of the keyboard and the included padded wrist rest, which magnetically attaches to the keyboard. However, the Huntsmann Elite occupies a second USB port on your computer, and it does not have a USB passthrough port to compensate for this. If this is an important detail for you, we recommend the Razer BlackWidow Elite, which costs about $ 50 less and has a wide variety of switches.

Sarah Tew / CNET This is our current favorite among backlit, non-numeric gaming keyboards. The G Pro stands out for its size, fast response speed, and solid design. Romer G tactile switches provide light touch response, without being loud. The keyboard is made for eSports (electronic sports), so it is quite basic (for example, it does not have keys for media control or wrist rests). However, this inexpensive backlit model features a removable USB cable for easy portability and three levels of height adjustment. And it has a fairly resistant body, capable of withstanding intense activity. Logitech’s G Hub software is easy to use, so you don’t have to waste time searching for settings or control options. And adding macros to function keys is a fairly straightforward process, too. READ these are the matches of the final phase

Sarah Tew / CNET This is a good keyboard with a solid design and fast response for both gaming and typing. Kailh’s Speed ​​Silver linear switches are quiet and smooth, with a low actuation force and a short actuation point, so fast double or triple taps were not an issue in our tests. Plus, you can swap out the original key covers for the new white Double-Shot covers, which look amazing. The NGenuity software is easy to use, with default video game settings and custom settings. You can also save up to three profiles in keyboard memory. It’s priced at just over $ 100, and while it doesn’t have wrist rests or discreet media controls, it’s one of the few on the list with a removable braided cable, and it has a USB passthrough port that lets you charge a phone.

Sarah Tew / CNET One of the best gaming keyboards for shared spaces, the K70 uses Cherry MX Red RGB low-profile linear and silent switches. That means they provide the same fast responsiveness of regular Red switches, but without the high-profile keys, making it a slimmer and more compact keyboard. In other words, it looks and feels like a modern office keyboard, with a more parallel hand position than on average mechanical gaming keyboards. It features per-key RGB lighting as well as textured covers for gaming, including one for its oversized spacebar. It has LED-backlit media controls on top, so you can easily find them in the dark. And it includes a USB passthrough port. The only detail that Corsair feels like spared the expense on is the included plastic wrist rest. Corsair’s iCue software is one of the best packages for controlling lighting and programming keystrokes. Also, if you have other iCue-compatible components and peripherals on your PC, you can control them all from this app.

Sarah Tew / CNET Roccat developed the switches for this mechanical keyboard, which he has named Titan. It’s a quiet tactile switch with a well-defined punch when actuated, doesn’t wobble, and is firm and responsive for video games. The shallow depth of the key covers and the switch design make the keys appear to be floating on top of the metal shell of the body, giving it the appearance of an island-style keyboard. The Vulcan also works well for typing, but we liked it better for gaming. The company’s Swarm software isn’t as easy to use as others, but you’ll find the same tools for creating custom lighting setups and macros with different profiles. You can even make your keystrokes sound like laser shots or an old typewriter, among other sounds, through your speakers or headphones. And if you have other AIMO devices, you can pair the lighting between them. Other extras on this mechanical gaming keyboard are a knob that allows you to adjust the volume and brightness for per-key RGB lighting, and a wrist rest, although the latter is made of hard plastic and does not fit tightly, so it can be moved a bit. little while playing.

Sarah Tew / CNET If you really like notifications and generally using your keyboard lights, the Apex M750 is worth a look. The company’s Engine software allows you to do typical lighting customization similar to other keyboards, but you can also install apps to receive light notifications when using the Discord video game chat platform, display effects when playing music, or even convert a Animated GIF in a format that you can play with the keyboard lights. READ How to make video calls with Google Duo on your cell phone The mechanical keyboard uses the company’s linear QX2 switches, which we found good and fast for gaming and fast typing, thanks to its short actuation point and low actuation force. However, while the switches themselves are quiet, there is quite a bit of noise being generated when the keys hit the background, as well as a fairly noticeable wobble. The rest of the keyboard is pretty average, lacking high-end features like a braided cable, USB passthrough port, discrete media controls, or adjustable feet.

Sarah Tew / CNET The Strike 4 has the basic requirements of a decent high-end gaming keyboard: Red switches by Cherry MX, per-key RGB LED lighting, and a metal body. Its overall performance is pretty solid thanks to those switches, and the keys make a slight noise when they hit the bottom, so it’s fast but quiet. The USB cable is not removable, but you can route it to the left, center, or right to help keep your desk a bit more clutter-free. We like clean and simple designs, so we are not very happy with the logo on the front. However, its biggest problem may be its front edge, which is not straight or ergonomically designed, so not all palm rests will be able to fit flush against the front of the keyboard. However, the Strike 4’s weakest component is its software. It looks like an OEM (original manufacturer) application tailored for Mad Catz. This mechanical keyboard does the job, but it’s pretty basic and it’s hard to find its software options, unlike other keyboard manufacturers.

Like when you go to choose a new gaming mouseGetting the right gaming keyboard has a lot to do with your personal preferences (and budget). For example, in our case, we like tactile switches, those where the actuation point can be felt, but not the ones that click when actuated. Linear switches, like the Cherry MX Reds, don’t have that tactile feedback, but due to their low actuation force and smooth actuation, they are among the go-to for gaming, especially when multiple taps on a single key are required.

Also, some keyboards can provide a great gaming experience, but you may not like them for day-to-day typing. For example, those same Cherry MX Red switches that are great for video games may be too light to type on for some people. If you have the opportunity to test different types of switches before purchasing a new keyboard, we recommend doing so.



Playing:

Watch this:

The best gaming laptops 2019

6:38



More video game coverage on CNET