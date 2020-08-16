Best Cheap VPNs: Good Options for Working at Home

James Martin/CNET



Virtual private networks or VPNs are essential to protect your privacy online, especially now that more and more people are working from home because of the coronavirus pandemic. The only problem is that VPNs can be expensive, and this problem is exacerbated at times when saving money is the priority.

But do not worry. There are several inexpensive VPNs on the market, for less than half the usual price.

Below we list three VPNs with cheap prices and good security reputations.

Surf Shark Number of servers: 1,000

Number of server locations: 60

Country / Jurisdiction: British Virgin Islands

Price: $ 2 a month or US $ 48 for two years Of the three, Surfshark is my favorite. It is the only one of these three options that is located in a country that is outside the US intelligence sharing agreement and performs very well. It’s fast and leak-free, lightweight but feature-packed, and inexpensive. Also, you can connect all the devices in your house to this VPN. The company has a strong range of app compatibility, and it can run on Mac, Windows, iOS, Android, FireTV, and routers. Surfshark also offers three special modes designed for those who want to evade some restrictions and more carefully hide their traces on the Internet. Just be careful. Bypassing some restrictions may be illegal in some countries, so check before taking action.

Private Internet Access Number of servers: 3,252

Number of server locations: 52

Country / jurisdiction: United States

Price: US $ 2.85 a month or US $ 40 a year (two months free) Of the three options cited in this article, Private Internet Access is perhaps the one with the best reputation. The company does not disclose the number of available IP addresses, but with 3,252 servers, it is one of the companies with the largest number of servers. It offers 10 simultaneous connections, a function to delete the connection and security guide.

IPVanish Number of servers: 1,300

Number of server locations: 60

Country / jurisdiction: United States

Price: US $ 5 a month or US $ 39 a year IPVanish is the cheapest VPN that I have recently reviewed. One of the great advantages of IPVanish is its fun and configurable interface. Its cross-platform flexibility is ideal for people focused on finding a VPN that works well with Netflix. A unique feature of IPVanish is the VPN’s compatibility with Kodi, an app for streaming open source media outlet formerly known as XBMC. Any entertainment fanatic has used an integrated Kodi or XBMC to a media player, and the plugin Integrated IPVanish gives access to media all over the world. Priced at $ 5 a month and $ 39 a year, they obviously want you to opt for their annual program. We give it a point in its favor for its compatibility with bitcoin, and its money-back guarantee. However, we are disappointed that it has a trial period of only 7 days instead of 30 days. The company offers five simultaneous connections. We also like its function as kill switch of connection.

