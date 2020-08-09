Best cheap laptops under $ 500: Dell, HP, Lenovo and more

Looking for the best Windows or ChromeOS laptop for under $ 500? You and billions of other bargain hunters too. As more people work from home, it’s hard to find a cheap laptop under $ 500 these days. Below you’ll find our selection of the top five laptops you can buy right now, along with other options.



Sales of PCs and accessories have exploded in recent weeks as more and more people telecommute. That, along with supply chain problems also resulting from the coronavirus crisis has made laptops harder to find than ever. Despite that, we’ve put together a list of models that are still available for under $ 500.

As long as you manage your expectations when it comes to options and specs, you can still get quite a bit of power in a budget model, and that includes good battery life and a reasonably light body.

And the good news is that you don’t have to settle for a traditional laptop with a fixed screen and keyboard, either. You can also buy a convertible (also known as a hybrid or 2-in-1).

One thing you won’t find here is a MacBook or any other Apple laptop. Even a iPad Air It will cost you over $ 500 once you purchase the optional keyboard.

It’s easier to find low-cost Chromebooks than Windows laptops, making it one of the most popular categories of budget-friendly laptops on the market, though we’re seeing many more Chromebooks in the $ 500 to $ 1,000 range, too. This is because Google’s Chrome operating system does not consume as much power as Windows, so it can run on a lower-end processor, slower storage, and less screen or memory resolution, just a few of the components to do. a laptop is expensive.

But the flip side of the coin is that while ChromeOS doesn’t need as much power as Windows, Chrome itself is unfortunately more of a memory drain than might be expected, and if you drop the processor too low, the system will still seem slow to you.

Now since they are cloud devices, you don’t need a lot of built-in storage. That also means that if you spend most of your time wandering the web, writing, doing streaming of videos or playing Android games, Chromebooks are a good choice.

But some people need a Windows operating system to use heavier apps than those that work with ChromeOS. That means a faster processor, more money (8GB is the minimum) and more storage for applications and the operating system itself.

Solid state drives (SSDs) can greatly impact the way a Windows system works compared to hard disk drives (HDDs). But they also cause the price to rise. So if your budget is a little more generous, maybe you should consider going up to the 128GB SSD option.

The good news is that you can get a 2-in-1 (a computer with a screen that rotates to become a tablet) for a fairly reasonable price, for both Windows and ChromeOS. All 2-in-1s have touch screens.

Taking into account all the specifications and options, from battery life to storage space, screen resolution, screen size, core processor performance, and overall machine and battery performance, these are some of our top picks for the best Windows laptops and Chromebooks of 2020 on a $ 500 budget. We also tell you what are its pros and cons.

Sarah Tew/CNET The 15-inch Aspire 5 (2019) includes the latest generation AMD Ryzen 3 processor. It also has 4GB of RAM and a 128GB solid state drive.

Sarah Tew/CNET In the fourth position we have to present you HP Chromebook 15, a computer with the Google operating system that in its basic configuration has a 15.6-inch Full HD screen, an Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It is available in a very nice ceramic white color and its panel is Full HD touch, which adds to several ports, including the microSD. On the downside: It only has Wi-Fi 2.4, although it’s a great option if you’re looking for a Chromebook computer with more than 15 hours of battery life. Its price is around US $ 470.

Sarah Tew/CNET In the third position we have a computer with Chrome operating system, it is the Acer Chromebook 715, whose most economical configuration and with the Google operating system may be ideal since it is a thin laptop, with a fingerprint sensor and touch screen, Although it does not become a tablet. READ IGNOU hall ticket 2020 - IGNOU grade card - IGNOU Admit card download at www.ignou.ac.in It has a Core i3 series processor, has 4GB of RAM, a 12-hour battery life and a 15.6-inch full HD screen. This is an excellent computer if you do not require software that only runs on Windows or Mac, since here you will only have Chrome and Android apps. Its initial price is US $ 399.

Asus In the second position we have the Asus VivoBook 15, a compact but 15.6-inch Full HD screen computer, which also includes an AMD R3 processor, 4GB of RAM and a battery with a maximum duration of 8 hours, a detail that does not allow you to get there. to the first position. Its operating system is Windows 10 and you can get it for US $ 319.

Samsung This 11.6-inch laptop is a good size for kids. It has Wi-Fi 5 with 2×2 antennas for a more stable signal. It also has an Intel Celeron N4000 processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage.

Acer With just 4GB of memory and a dual-core Intel i3-8130U chip, the Spin 3 14-inch laptop-tablet hybrid system doesn’t offer much power for a lot of work. However, its design and characteristics are adapted to web browsing, streaming video and other basic tasks.

HP The HP 15 doesn’t have a real HD display, but its other specs are pretty good for under $ 500. They include Ryzen 5 3500U processor, 256GB solid state drive and 12GB of RAM.

Asus You get the basics with this attractive and functional Chromebook: Celeron N3350 processor, 4GB of memory and 32GB of storage. All this for $ 300.

Lenovo This computer has a Celeron N4000 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It has a modern design, real HD screen and costs less than $ 300.