Best Buy to close its stores on Thanksgiving

Angela Lang / CNET



Best Buy said Wednesday, July 29, that it will keep its stores closed during the Thanksgiving holiday. The electronics retailer joins a growing list of companies, including Walmart and Target, who have decided to reduce their vacation hours due to the coronavirus pandemic this year.

“We can all agree that, so far, 2020 has turned out differently than we might have expected,” Best Buy said in a blog post. Although it does not specifically mention the coronavirus pandemic, the post does indicate that Best Buy will continue to offer “more convenient pickup options” and will begin its year-end deals earlier to give customers more time to shop.

It’s unclear whether Best Buy plans to reopen stores on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, which traditionally marks the official start of the holiday shopping season, or, if so, what time it will open its stores. . Best Buy did not immediately respond to questions about Black Friday hours.

In years past, retailers have opened their doors earlier than usual on Black Friday to accommodate the crowds of shoppers who often line up for discounts in the early hours of the morning before stores open.