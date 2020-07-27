Best Buy Offers $ 50 Gift Card on Purchase of New iPhone SE

Apple



Apple launched the New iPhone SE, a phone with a 4.7-inch Retina HD display and Haptic Touch — the haptic interface that pulses for certain actions.

The second-generation iPhone SE is now available for pre-order and will begin shipping on April 24. Its initial price is US $ 399 for the 64GB version; $ 449 for the 128GB and $ 549 for a 256GB. The New iPhone SE is the cheapest model from Apple.

Among the available offers, Best Buy offers a $ 50 gift card on the purchase and activation of the with Verizon, AT&T or Sprint carriers. Verizon activation plan starts at $ 16.67 for 24 months; AT&T offers an activation plan starting at $ 13.34 per month, for 30 months, and Sprint offers an activation plan starting at $ 14.58 per month, for 24 months.

This offer is valid until April 23, before the phone physically starts arriving, and cannot be combined with other credits, discounts and offers.