Best Buy Deals for the 4th of July

This Saturday is Independence Day, and like everything else right now, it just feels kind of weird. Weird to be celebrating a country in turmoil, weird to have to social-distance during backyard barbecues, weird to be talking about sales and shopping. But here we are.

This year, to say the least, is different due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the bargains continue and Best Buy has started their event , which lasts until Sunday, July 5. Below we have gathered the best offers:

Luxe This non-electric bidet has a self-cleaning nozzle and simple controls.

Tyler Lizenby / CNET This isn’t the first time Apple’s smart speaker has been on sale for this price, but a $ 100 off is something to consider. Best Buy has many other Apple products on sale, including the Apple Watch Series 3 for $ 169.

Sarah Tew / CNET This is only the second time that this excellent TV from TCL has dropped to this price. It was selling for $ 1,600 when it debuted in late 2019. Our CNET expert David Katzmaier called this TV “one of the best TVs you can buy.”

Asus When it comes to laptops, everyone has different needs. But I think this model has the ideal set of specs at a very good price: a decent processor, a 256GB solid-state drive, a dedicated graphics subsystem, a backlit keyboard, and a 14-inch screen. Its only disadvantage is that it does not have a USB-C port. READ Tribeca Fest 2020 Sets Feature Film Lineup With 95 World Premieres