Bernie Sanders Warns Bill Maher That Donald Trump May Use Coronavirus Relief Money To Boost Chances In Battleground States

Bernie Sanders warned HBO Actual Time host Bill Maher that it’s fully attainable that President Donald Trump will direct coronavirus reduction cash to states primarily based on whether or not he must win them within the 2020 presidential race.

“When you assume that in a marketing campaign, you’re not going to see some huge cash from the Trump administration going to battleground states Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Florida, you’ll be grossly underestimating the venality of this president,” Sanders stated from Burlington, VT, the place he was linked by video chat to Maher, who returned this week to host his HBO from his Los Angeles dwelling.

Maher had requested Sanders how he would “cease a president who ship assist to Florida, as a result of he likes the governor there, however not right here to California or Illinois or Massachusetts.”

Sanders responded, “It’s actually past comprehension. We have now a president who has accomplished a lot hurt on this total course of.”

Sanders stated that Trump’s downplaying of the disaster “will price us.”

“His actions or inactions, in not listening to the scientists, spouting off ridiculous concepts, goes to price the lives of many hundreds of America,” he stated.

Whereas the governors of Illinois and Massachusetts have criticized or disagreed with Trump’s coronavirus response, California’s Gavin Newsom stated earlier this week that the administration had been conscious of the state’s wants.

Maher didn’t ask Sanders what his plans are for the 2020 race, on condition that Joe Biden holds a lead of about 300 delegates. In latest days, Sanders has stated in different interviews that he and his advisers are “assessing the place we’re at,” acknowledging that he has a slender path to victory.

Sanders talked extensively about how he would deal with the coronavirus disaster and the financial fallout — a scenario that he stated that he dangers an financial collapse “which will find yourself being worse than the Nice Melancholy.”

“With 30 to 40 million individuals unemployed within the subsequent couple of months, it’s unprecedented in our lifetimes, that’s for positive,” Sanders stated.

He stated that the U.S. ought to do what the UK, Denmark, Norway and France are doing, by which employees proceed to obtain 100% of their paychecks in the course of the disaster and get the healthcare they want.

“The principle factor is, we have now to stop a breakdown in your entire system — that’s how harmful it’s proper now,” he stated.

Sanders voted for the reduction invoice — as did the remainder of the Senate — however he criticized its $500 billion fund to help main firms, saying that it provides cash to main corporations with few strings hooked up and never sufficient accountability.

Maher posed the query of what he’d do if Trump loses the election and refuses to concede — and even depart the White Home.

“Nicely, you mobilize the American individuals in a approach they’ve by no means been mobilized earlier than, to basically remind this president that whether or not he likes it or not, we dwell in a democracy,” stated Sanders, linked by video chat from Burlington, VT. “And nearly all of the American individuals, via the electoral course of, will decide who the following president is. So what you might be describing is a state of affairs in regard to democracy in America.”

“Do I feel you might be loopy and off the wall?” Sanders added. “I believe not, however I feel we have now to make it clear any more all through the marketing campaign and the day after he loses, that if he loses this election, he shall be out of workplace and changed by the following president.”