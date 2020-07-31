Bernie Sanders, supporter of net neutrality, leaves presidential race

Mandel Ngnan/Getty Images



Bernie Sanders, a staunch supporter of net neutrality, said Wednesday, April 8, that he has suspended his campaign to become the Democratic candidate for the presidency of the United States in the upcoming November elections.

The Vermont senator made the announcement during a call with his staff Wednesday, the day after Wisconsin held its primary election. Although Sanders had good projections at the start of the primary season, former Vice President Joe Biden starred in a subsequent raise and has gained momentum. As the candidate pool narrowed, it became clear that moderate and many undecided voters were consolidating around Biden, who now leads the number of delegates committed to the nomination.

Sanders, whose main campaign issue was public health reform and the way health insurance operates in the United States, is also a staunch advocate of net neutrality, the principle that all Internet traffic should be treated equally instead of favoring certain companies or organizations.

Sanders described the repeal of the 2017 Federal Communications Commission network neutrality rules (in the Barack Obama era) as “a heinous attack on our democracy.” Sanders advocates reinstating those regulations, including the classification of broadband providers as common operators under Title II of the Communications Act.



The Federal Communications Commission (FCC), under the mandate of Ajit Pai, repealed net neutrality regulations, removing rules that prevented broadband providers from blocking or slowing access to sites Web or companies will be charged more for delivering content faster. After a federal court upheld the revocation last year, Trump called the decision a “great victory.”

Sanders also joined Sen. Elizabeth Warren, another Democratic presidential hopeful, in criticizing big tech companies like Facebook, Google and Amazon for having too much power.

Sanders has also proposed High Speed ​​Internet for All, a plan that would include $ 150 billion in infrastructure grants and that would require ISPs to provide a low-cost basic plan.

