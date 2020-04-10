Berlin Film Festival Winner ‘There Is No Evil’, By Detained Iranian Filmmaker Mohammad Rasoulof, Clinches U.S. Deal

EXCLUSIVE: Kino Lorber has acquired U.S. rights to Iranian director Mohammad Rasoulof’s Berlin Film Festival Golden Bear winner There’s No Evil about males who perform the loss of life penalty.

The well-received Persian-language film was feted by a Berlin jury together with Jeremy Irons, Kenneth Lonergan and actress Bérénice Bejo.

As a consequence of a ban from the Iranian authorities, acclaimed filmmaker Rasoulof wasn’t allowed to attend the Berlin Film Festival earlier this 12 months and days after the director received the prize he was sentenced to 1 12 months in jail for “propaganda in opposition to the system.” Iranian authorities have tried a number of occasions to ban him from making motion pictures. Regardless of their makes an attempt, that is his sixth function movie, none of which have screened in his homeland.

Anthology function There’s No Evil includes 4 tales of males in Iran who’re every put in entrance of an unthinkable however easy selection – to observe orders to implement the loss of life penalty, or not. No matter they resolve will instantly or not directly corrode themselves, their relationships, and their lives.

The deal was negotiated by Kino Lorber Senior Vice President Wendy Lidell and Film Boutique’s Head of Gross sales Julien Razafindranaly. The movie can be rolled out in theaters in fall 2020, adopted by VOD and residential ent launch.

Kino Lorber has beforehand acquired 4 Berlin Film Festival Golden Bear winners: Nadav Lapid’s Synonyms in 2019, Adina Pintilie’s Contact Me Not in 2018, Gianfranco Rosi’s Hearth At Sea in 2016, and Jafar Panahi’s Taxi in 2015. Rasoulof’s slow-burning thriller from 2013, Manuscripts Don’t Burn was additionally launched theatrically by Kino Lorber and attracts from the true story of the federal government’s tried 1995 homicide of a number of distinguished writers and intellectuals.

Director Rasoulof stated, “I’m very joyful that Kino Lorber is as soon as once more distributing considered one of my movies within the U.S. With their choice of titles they display that cinema might be entertaining and thought-provoking on the identical time, confronting the viewers with questions of selection and morality.”

Lidell added, “About midway by means of watching There’s No Evil, I knew it was destined to win Berlin’s Golden Bear. Instructed with nice perception and compassion, this story of non-public soul-searching is each uniquely Iranian and beautifully common. We consider it’s going to resonate deeply with Individuals throughout these extraordinary occasions.”

Razafindranaly commented, “We’re actually glad that There’s No Evil has been so well-received since its premiere on the Berlinale and at present it’s with the identical stage of happiness that we crew up once more with Richard, Wendy and the entire crew at Kino Lorber with a purpose to deliver this 12 months’s Golden Bear to American audiences very quickly”.