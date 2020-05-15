BEQUANT Launches Prime Brokerage for Crypto and Digital Asset Managers

New York, NY, Could 14, 2020 – BEQUANT, a worldwide supplier of cryptocurrency and digital asset companies for skilled merchants and establishments, is worked up to announce the official launch of BEQUANT PRO, our prime brokerage platform.

BEQUANT PRO is now out there after an intensive beta interval that integrated suggestions from hedge funds, household workplaces, and different asset managers; monetary companies, over-the-counter (OTC) desks, exchanges and different market members. It’s the first of its variety within the digital asset house and brings to market a breadth of companies that beforehand had been unavailable in a one-stop-shop answer.

“As digital belongings emerge additional into the investing world’s consciousness, it has turn into obvious that institutional-grade options are wanted to unravel the ache factors of a fragmented market,” stated George Zarya, CEO at BEQUANT. “BEQUANT PRO is the treatment for what ails subtle buyers on this house.”

Prime brokerage companies have lengthy been out there within the conventional markets. They permit merchants to make use of much less margin whereas accessing deeper swimming pools of liquidity at decrease transaction prices, and additionally resolve for a lot of ache factors which have lengthy held again institutional adoption of digital belongings.

Extra options embody:

Multi-exchange direct market entry

Custody

Collateral administration instruments

Leveraged commerce execution

OTC block buying and selling

Danger administration

Good order routing

Integration of third celebration options

Round the clock, institutional-grade assist

BEQUANT PRO was constructed with danger administration in thoughts, and simplifies advanced duties like margin and buying and selling throughout a number of venues by a single account. The platform is secure, safe and gives dependable, seamless entry to seven main digital asset exchanges together with Binance, Huobi and OKex; and quite a few OTC desks world wide by a unified, intuitive dashboard. Merchants that want to make use of their very own portfolio administration options may also entry BEQUANT PRO by an API.

“Merchants have lengthy complained about the price and issue of getting to handle danger and compliance throughout a number of accounts on the similar time,” stated Alex Mascioli, head of institutional companies at BEQUANT. “BEQUANT Professional solves for this by offering the identical degree of service, reliability and price discount that has been in conventional markets for many years.”

BEQUANT PRO is one among a number of merchandise within the BEQUANT household of merchandise together with: BEQUANT Trade; SAFEQUANT, our custody answer; and QUANTREQ, our fund administrator. This launch strengthens BEQUANT to additional its world attain and higher serve present prospects within the US, Europe and past.

To study extra about BEQUANT PRO, please go to: http://bequant.professional.

BEQUANT is a one cease answer for skilled digital-assets buyers and establishments. Our breadth of merchandise embody prime brokerage, custody, fund administration enhanced by an institutional buying and selling platform offering low-latency, liquidity and direct market entry.

The BEQUANT crew consists of specialists from institutional, retail and digital monetary companies with expertise in banking, derivatives, digital buying and selling and prime brokerage.

