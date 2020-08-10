Ben Affleck to film the story of how ‘Chinatown’ was made

Ben Affleck will direct and write “The Big Goodbye,” a metaphilic film about how the 1974 film classic “Chinatown” was made.

The Deadline portal assured that Affleck will adapt “The Big Goodbye: Chinatown and the Last Years of Hollywood” by Sam Wasson, a book that explores, from “Chinatown”, the industrial and artistic change that occurred when American cinema went from listen to the voices of New Hollywood directors to be more interested in “blockbusters” and blockbusters.

Affleck will develop this film for Paramount, a studio that has “Chinatown”, directed by Roman Polanski and with Jack Nicholson and Faye Dunaway as protagonists, among the greatest hits of all its history.

Producer Robert Evans, the Paramount figure who promoted such jewels as “Chinatown” and “The Godfather” (1972), passed away in October 2019 at the age of 89.

“The Big Goodbye” will be Affleck’s first directorial title since “Live by Night” (2016).

His career as a director also includes “Gone Baby Gone” (2007), “The Town” (2010) and “Argo” (2012), a film with which he won the Oscar for best picture.

Affleck has another statuette in his window: the Oscar for the best original screenplay he won with Matt Damon for “Good Will Hunting” (1997).

In addition to “The Big Goodbye”, it was revealed last November that Affleck is also interested in shooting “King Leopold’s Ghost” as a director, a film about the atrocities of King Leopold II of Belgium (1835-1909) in the Congo and the massacres racists that took place in that African country.

In terms of his acting career, Affleck released the Netflix movie “The Last Thing He Wanted” and the sports drama “The Way Back” this year.

His interpretive projects on the horizon include “The Last Duel,” where he will meet again with his friend Matt Damon and will be under the direction of director Ridley Scott; and “Deep Water”, which will mark the return behind the cameras of the filmmaker Adrian Lyne and where he will work with the Cuban actress (and now her sentimental partner) Ana de Armas. EFE News