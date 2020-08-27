Bella Thorne has made two million dollars with OnlyFans in less than a week. The following is a movie

It’s not even a week since Bella Thorne joined OnlyFans, and the 22-year-old says she’s already made $ 2 million from her page.

The actress became part of the subscription-only social media platform on Wednesday and charged users $ 20 a month for access to her feed. The site, which allows influencers, adult artists and celebrities to share content that might be rated too high for Instagram or Twitter, also includes pages from Cardi B and some members of Bravo’s “Real Housewives.”

But Thorne isn’t on OnlyFans just to make money. Sure, he admits, that’s certainly part of it: He plans to invest the proceeds in his production company and in charities. But he also says he’s using the site as research for a new movie he’s making with Sean Baker, the director of such critically acclaimed independent films as “The Florida Project” and “Tangerine.”

“It is a feature that we are investigating, as I am currently experiencing it,” Thorne explained via. What else? – text message. “What are the ins and outs? What does a platform like this do to its users? What is the connecting material between your life and your life within the OnlyFans world? … How can it change your life for the better and for bad? “How far are you willing to go and how far do you WANT to go? You can be me, or this talented girl from Montana, and OnlyFans could change your life, if you wish, of course. “

Thorne said he plans to act in the film, which would be written and directed by Baker. The filmmaker declined to comment on the film, but a source close to the project said it was “very early in its development, in its infancy, and probably years away from becoming something.”

Thorne is still figuring out what he wants to share with OnlyFans users. So far her page features some suggestive images, numerous bikini photos, of her eating a hot dog, but nothing explicitly graphic. In a survey, however, she asked her fans what kind of content they would like from her; Tongue jokes, lingerie, booty, showering, and twerking were among the answers.

Ultimately, he said, he hopes his page will become a place where “I can really be more personal with my fans,” sending them “personal goodnight and good morning messages” via voice memo. She also plans to offer classes on Final Draft writing, baking, and songwriting.

Thorne, who rose to fame as a child star on the Disney Channel series “Shake It Up,” has been outspoken about her serious acting ambitions in recent years. Since the free-form series “Famous in Love” ended in 2018, he has appeared in five films, most recently a thriller called “Infamous,” released on video-on-demand in June.

“Winning an Oscar, that’s what I’ve always wanted,” Thorne told The Times in 2018. “Every year it goes up on my vision board.”

Willem Dafoe, one of the stars of Baker’s critically acclaimed 2017 film, won an Oscar for his role in “The Florida Project.” Then she may be on the right track.

