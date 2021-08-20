Bell Bottom Full Movie Download in HD Leaked by Moviesda

The film Bell Bottom was recently leaked by the illegal piracy website Moviesda. It was leaked just a few hours after the release by the illegal piracy website Moviesda.

The film Bell Bottom is also available to watch on many illegal piracy websites such as Tamilrockers, Tamilyogi, Tamilblasters, Moviesdaweb, Movierulz, Isaimini, Filmyzilla, etc.

The illegal piracy website Moviesda includes all the popular and newly-released Indian movies and web series. Read the complete article to get all the details about the film Bell Bottom.

Bell Bottom Full Movie Download in HD:

The film Bell Bottom was directed by Ranjit M Tewari. The film Bell Bottom has received a very positive response from the audience.

The film Bell Bottom was written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh. Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani produced the film Bell Bottom.

Moviesda 2021

Tubidy MP3 & Video Download

TamilRockers

movierulz

Moviesda

Moviezwap

fmoviesf.co

Rajeev Ravi did the cinematography of the film Bell Bottom. It was edited by Chandan Arora. The film Bell Bottom was made under Pooja Entertainment and Emmay Entertainment. Pen Marudhar Entertainment distributed the film Bell Bottom. Let’s see the cast of the film Bell Bottom.

Bell Bottom Cast:

Find the cast of the film Bell Bottom below.

Akshay Kumar as Anshul Malhotra / Agent Bell-Bottom Lara Dutta as Indira Gandhi Vaani Kapoor as Radhika Malhotra Aniruddh Dave as Puchchi Mamik Singh as Aashu Abhijit Lahiri as Khan Sumit Kaul as Dollar Thalaivasal Vijay as Rao Zain Khan Durrani as Daljeet Singh aka Doddy Dolly Ahluwalia as Raavie Malhotra Kavi Raj as Zia-ul-Haq Husam Chadat as Farhad Bin Sultan Anjali Dinesh Anand as Anshul’s Sister-In-Law Adil Hussain as Santook Jatin Negi as Sundar Amit Kumar Vashisth as Saand Sunit Tandon as ISI Chief Denzil Smith as R. N. Kao Huma Qureshi as Adeela Rehman

Let’s talk about the release date of the film Bell Bottom.

Bell Bottom Release Date:

The film Bell Bottom was recently released on 19th August 2021. The running time of the film Bell Bottom is 123 minutes.

The filming of the film Bell Bottom was started on 20th August 2020. It was completed on 30th September in London. Let’s watch the trailer of the film Bell Bottom.

Bell Bottom Trailer:

Watch the trailer of the film Bell Bottom below.

Check out this website daily to read the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.