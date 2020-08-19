Belinda and Nodal would be together again

Apparently Belinda and Christian Nodal just went through a bad streak, because after speculation that the couple had ended, both have been seen again together.

They have been themselves, through their social networks, who have shared images on the beach, in Cozumel, where they have been since Saturday.

It is in this heavenly destination that they celebrated the green-eyed birthday. This, after last Friday, the group music singer deleted images from his networks where he appears with his girlfriend.

In addition, that same day both had unfollowed each other on their social accounts. The fans of the couple created a stir on the network, even their detractors reacted with memes, making fun of how little the courtship had lasted.

Hours later, the singer-songwriter uploaded the deleted images again and on Sunday morning, the artists shared images celebrating the singer’s birthday.

Again, this Tuesday, both Belinda and Nodal have once again used the network to upload videos on Instagram stories in which they feel relaxed and happy enjoying the Mexican Caribbean.