Belinda and Nodal live their love without fear

Belinda and Christian Nodal live their romance without fear of criticism. A few weeks after making their relationship public, Internet users and the public questioned whether it was an advertising strategy to improve the rating of “La Voz”, which ranged from 1.1 to 1.4 million viewers (according to PRODU), or if it was love really.

“We know what happens and the rest does not matter. We only see the positive and beautiful things, we do not focus on the bad energies “, Belinda responded on Monday night, in the final of” La Voz “, without giving further details.

In the case of the representative of the Mexican regional, although he has also been criticized, his speech was to thank and flatter his girlfriend. “Belinda is quite a professional person, she is something that I admire very much, very passionate, and she is also the most beautiful human being I know. I didn’t come here to the program for that (to fall in love with Belinda), but we took advantage and it happened ”, he said, with the trophy in hand after becoming the winning coach of the reality show.

At 21, Nodal acquired new skills after sharing a forum with coaches Belinda, Ricardo Montaner and María José, both professionally and personally. “I learned a lot about love, to value my position, to be grateful because this experience opened my mind too much and it will serve me a lot in the future. Obviously, also the fact of being able to teach and learn from the characters is something very nice ”, he assured.

At the end of the gala, on Monday, the four coaches expressed their congratulations to Fernando Sujo, 16, who was crowned the winner of the program, which won him a contract with the Universal Music label and half a million pesos.

“The biggest advice is perseverance, this is not a race for the weak of heart, it is for strong hearts like yours, my Fer. It is a very beautiful race, but also very jealous; It’s a see-saw, and I think you have the support not only of Christian, but of us and mine, ”said María José.

The second place went to Alexis, from the Montaner team; the third for Glenda, representative of La Josa; and the fourth for Prudence, from the Belinda team.