Belinda and Nodal live their love in luxury

The courtship between Belinda and Christian Nodal seems to be going from strength to strength. And for example, the celebration that the couple had for their apparently four months of relationship.

The singers documented on Instagram the evening they had this Friday, in which there was food, music, drinks and gifts. However, the celebration of the “coaches” of “La Voz” did not go unnoticed on social networks, where users commented, above all, how lavish it was.

Although there were some who criticized the language that Belinda used when she gave her boyfriend a bracelet with diamonds. “Now you can see it, you’re going to shit,” said the “Dopamine” interpreter. “My love, no mames”, added Nodal when he saw the piece of jewelry with the initials of both and the symbol of infinity.

Another thing that users on the network commented about the celebration was that it was sponsored by different companies, from the decoration, the food and the presents. They also made mention of Belinda’s nails, on which she had the Nodal surname written.

But the fans of both were the most active and applauded the love that the couple shows on social networks. A few weeks ago, the couple made their courtship official by posting images and messages, and she even gave an interview in which she shared what the singer won her over.

At first it was rumored that it was an advertising strategy to promote the reality show, but the show has already finished its season.