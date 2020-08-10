Belinda and her ‘cowboy’ ride the paths of love

Belinda and Christian Nodal continue to give something to talk about, because this weekend they have used messages on their social networks to make it clear that there is romance between them.

This Sunday the singer shared a photograph in which she is seen wearing a suit and a hat, accompanied by a message that said: ‘White eyelashes’.

“Ahhhh, what a beautiful cowgirl !!!”, said Nodal, accompanied by an emoji with a hat and another with a heart.

But the conversation did not stop there, as the interpreter decided to answer him, for the first time since their relationship was rumored.

“@nodal You are my cowboy,” he replied.

On Saturday, Belinda had also shown on her social network a photo of a session in which she sports a mustache.

“I love you my mustache from Vogueeee magazine”, was the message that Nodal left for Beli.