Comfortable birthday Double B:)

I hope you should have an superior day

Hoping for a 4th win in your birthday<3

We’re so happy with you and you’ve got come such a great distance in a brief time period

Do what you wanna do, have enjoyable and all the time be your self

We love you

Skrt Skrt *dabs*

Bambam quote

*We hope by performing in sure stadium/locations it can give different kpop idols the prospect to do the identical*

*Kpop is a giant household*