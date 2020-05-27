Education NEWS

BEL Engineer Recruitment 2020 Apply at bel-india.com

May 27, 2020
Aanchal Singh
5 Min Read
BEL Engineer Recruitment 2020 Apply at bel-india.com:

The Bharat Electronics Limited is offering their latest BEL Engineer Recruitment 2020 through the official portal bel-india.com. They are offering around 192 vacancies for engineers in different fields of work, and for that, they are inviting interested applicants.

Name of the OrganizationThe Bharat Electronics Limited
Name of the RegionChhattisgarh Postal Circle (India Post)
Posts NameEngineer – Electronics &
Engineer – Mechanical
No. of Vacancies192 Posts
Application FeesNot Given
Job CategoryGovt. Jobs
Examination dateUpdate soon
Work LocationBangalore
Pay Scale16,400/- to 40,500/ Rupees
Application ModeOnline
Starting Date to Apply Online25th September 2020
Last date to Apply Online25th October 2020
Official Websitebel-india.com

BEL Engineer Recruitment Notification 2020:

The BEL is offering Mechanical as well as Engineering vacancies here. For such engineering field recruitment, numbers of applicants must be applying. If you are interested too, hurry and complete all the application procedures.

To know more about the required criteria, read below and get to know for Education, Age, Selection Procedures, and much more. After that, apply through the official BEL portal bel-india.com and wait for further notifications.

BEL Engineer Recruitment 2020 Details:

 BEl Engineer Recruitment 2020 Apply online
Name of the PostsNo. of Vacancies
Engineer – Electronics184
Engineer – Mechanical08
Total No. of Vacancies192 Posts

Age Limit:

Candidates who are going to apply for the BEL Engineer Recruitment 2020, their age should be more than 18 years. Also, those applicants who belong to various reserved categories will receive age relaxation as per current government rules.

Required Educational Qualification:

Interested applicants must have obtained their following education to apply for BEL Engineer Recruitment 2020:

  • For Electronics Posts:
    Candidates should have completed their B.E./ B.Tech in Electronics/ Electrical/ Electronics and Communication Engineering branch from a recognized institute or university.
  • For Mechanical Posts:
    Applicants should have completed their B.E./ B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering branch of study from an AICTE approved institute or university.
  • To know more, visit the BEL official portal bel-india.com and read about the education criteria from it.
Registration Fees:

There are registration fees that all the applicants need to pay via available modes of payment. To know more about each post wise fee details, refer to the official notification bel-india.com and find out more. Also, candidates need to complete payment procedures before the last date.

Selection Procedures:

The BEL officials shall conduct different selection procedures, and all the applicants need to appear in it. There will be Computer Proficiency Test, Written Test, Trade Test, Personal Interview, Document Verification, and Medical Test.

As per the schedule, candidates need to attend each of these procedures. They will get selected based on their performances. At last, the department will release the merit list; it will contain names of shortlisted candidates. Then they need to appear for final procedures to receive their job allotment letter.

Also, other essential details including Admit Card, Written Test Pattern, Syllabus, Marks, Subjects, Answer Key, Result, etc. keep visiting the BEL official portal bel-india.com.

BEL Engineer Admit Card 2020 Download:

Candidates have to complete all the procedures of registration and then officials verify all the details of candidates and will announce the exam date. For the appearing exam all the applicants have to download the admit card. Admit card is most important for all candidates. Through admission, card applicants will gather necessary information related to the exam.

BEL Engineer  Answer Key 2020 Download:

Candidates will be waiting for the answer key, through that they can compare their marks. Authority will publish the answer key on the official portal. And participants can download from there and match the answer with their own answer.

BEL Engineer  Result 2020

When written test will over then officials will release result paper wise or subject wise on a website after 1 or 2 weeks from the written test. candidates will check and get the result. Qualified applicants will get call letters for the next exam /interview.

Pay Scale:

Selected applicants will receive their salary as per BEL rules as well as current government policy for different Gradewise posts. For these Engineer posts, candidates will receive their wages as per the following details:

For Engineer Posts: Between 16,400/- to 40,500/- rupees per month.

Important Dates:

BEL Engineer Recruitment Important Dates
   BEL Engineer Recruitment Starting Date25th September 2020
 BEL Engineer Recruitment Last date  25th October 2020
BEL Engineer Recruitment Exam Date  Will Update soon
BEL Engineer Recruitment Result Date Will Update soon

Address Of  BEL Engineer Recruitment 2020:

BHARAT ELECTRONICS LIMITED
Corporate Office Outer Ring Road,
Nagavara Bangalore – 560045

Steps To Apply for BEL Engineer Recruitment 2020:

  1. First, visit the BEL official portal.
  2. On the Home Page, search for the “Careers” link.
  3. Go to the Recruitments-Advertisements link.
  4. It contains all the recent recruitment notifications.
  5. Search for Engineer Recruitment 2020.
  6. Go to that link.
  7. Download the notification and read all the instructions in it.
  8. Then again go to the official site.
  9. Go to the Application Form link.
  10. Start filling the application.
  11. Enter all the required details.
  12. Complete payment procedures.
  13. Get confirmation Challan/ Receipt.
  14. Complete all the procedures and submit the form.
  15. Get a print of the form for future reference.

Official Site: www.bel-india.com

Aanchal Singh

