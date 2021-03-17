Bekaaboo 2 Download HD Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website Movierulz.

Bekaaboo 2 was recently leaked by the illegal piracy website Movierulz. Bekaaboo 2 is the second part of the series Bekaaboo.

The user can download or watch the complete series Bekaaboo 2 on the illegal piracy website Movierulz, but it is not legal. So, you should not visit it.

If you want to watch Bekaaboo 2, you can watch it on ALT Balaji and Zee5. It is available on both platforms.

Bekaaboo 2 Download HD Leaked

Bekaaboo 2 is a psycho-thriller web series. The story of the web series Bekaaboo 2 is based on the best-selling novel ‘Black Suits You’re by Novoneel Chakraborty.

The web series Bekaaboo 2 also contains drama and suspense. It is released in the Hindi language only. Bekaaboo 2 includes 12 episodes, and each episode contains a length of 17-25 minutes.

Bekaaboo 2 includes adult scenes. So, the viewer can only watch the web series Bekaaboo 2 if they above 18 years of age; otherwise, not.

Moviesda 2021

Tubidy MP3 & Video Download

TamilRockers

movierulz

Moviesda

Moviezwap

fmoviesf.co

Bekaaboo 2 contains suspense, twist, hate, murder, revenge, and many more. Each episode of Bekaaboo 2 contains a special title. The first episode is titled Bekaaboo Phir Se.

Bekaaboo 2 was made under Balaji Telefilms. Bekaaboo 2 was directed by Aarambhh M Singh, and Vaibhav Modi created it. The cast members of Bekaaboo 2 includes Priya Banerjee as Kashti, Taher Shabbir as Kiyan Roy, Poulomi Polo Das as Bidita Sanyal, Taha Shah Badussha as Novin, Subha Rajput as Anaysha Bansal, Tushar Khanna as Shaurya Arora, Smaran Sahu as Akash, Trishna Mukherjee as Natasha, Jitendra Hirawat as Varun, and Aslam Wadkar as Shinde.

The other cast and characters of the web series Bekaaboo 2 include Krishna Singh as Rajan, Bharat Pahuja as Mr. Rao, Ekta Bhalla as Mrs. Rao, Sparsh Kotwal as Gaurav, Bageshri Joshirao as Lata, Prateek Dogra as Clinic Doctor, Tejeswani Sharma as Interviewer, Yutika Singh as Alia, Radha Dayala as Hospital Nurse, Manjeet as Delivery Boy, Barkhat Ali Patel as an Old Man, Aparna Mendies as Nurse, Pawan Utwani as Cafe Manager, and Anshuman Kandwal as Cyber Crime Officer.

We have mentioned the trailer of the web series Bekaaboo 2 below.

In the first season, there were two main stars: Priya Banerjee and Rajeev Siddhartha. Bekaaboo 1 was made under Victor Tango Entertainment Pvt Ltd. Akshay Choubey directed it.

In Bekaaboo 1, the role of Priya and Rajeev was of Kiyan and Kashti. The other cast of Bekaaboo 1 includes Madhussneha Upadhyay as Anaysha, Jitendra Hirawat as Varun, Ananditaa Singh as Tina, and Trishna Mukherjee as Natasha.

Do not forget to add a bookmark to this website and visit it daily to get the latest updates and news. Stay tuned for the next update.