Behind Her Eyes Season 2 Release Date, Plot, Cast, and All We Know So Far.

Behind Her Eyes Season 2 is not officially confirmed yet. But we hope, Netlfix will renew it soon. It is a British supernatural psychological thriller web series.

Behind Her Eyes is a short series that contains only six episodes, and the story of season 1 is ended successfully.

But there are also many questions to be answered. So, there is a possibility of Behind Her Eyes Season 2. The story of season 1 is not ended completely. Because Behind Her Eyes is a limited series, we can not predict that Behind Her Eyes Season 2 will arrive or not until the official confirmation.

Behind Her Eyes Season 2 Release Date

Behind Her Eyes was listed in the top 10 positions of Netflix. Behind Her Eyes, Season 2 will not follow that novel, and there will be another story in season 2.

If Behind Her Eyes Season 2 announces, then it will be released in late 2022. In season 2, maybe we will see the dark evil secrets of Rob-Louise. Let’s see the cast and characters of Behind Her Eyes Season 2 if it arrives.

Maybe Behind Her Eyes, Season 2 will include the same cast as season 1. It includes Eve Hewson as Adele Ferguson, Tom Bateman as Dr. David Ferguson, Simona Brown as Louise Barnsley, Robert Aramayo as Rob Hoyle, Tyler Howitt as Adam, Georgie Glen as Sue, Nichola Burley as Sophie, Roshan Seth as Dr. Sharma, Nila Aalia as Geeta Sharma, and Eva Birthistle as Mariann.

This complete cast will return in Behind Her Eyes Season 2. In season 2, there will also be six episodes as season 1. Behind Her Eyes Season 1 was filmed in London and Scotland.

Behind Her Eyes Season 1 was released on 17th February 2021, and the trailer of it was released on 4th February 2021. It was created by Steve Lightfoot and directed by Erik Richter Strand.

