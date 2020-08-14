Becky G lives the recognition at the Premios Juventud, but from home

The singer-songwriter Becky G has been recognized this year by the Premios Juventud as a social “agent of change”, a distinction that, as she said in an interview, “is a mandate to continue” using her voice and “helping those who do not they have ”.

Hours before she received the award in a virtual way, the artist reflected on “the importance of continuing to work to improve the things that are wrong in our community” and how this recognition has moved her and convinced her that she is “on the right track.” .

“I feel very proud and honored to receive this award, but at the same time it has stressed to me that there is still a long way to go,” said the artist, who said that since she was 15 years old she has been present at the Premios Juventud and, since then At the beginning of his professional career in music, he also decided that he wanted to “help others”.

In fact, at 23 years old, Becky G is one of the most politically active artists in the world of Latin music. The granddaughter of undocumented Mexican immigrants has joined campaigns to promote the vote in the United States and to encourage Latinos to participate in the Census, in addition to criticizing the words and policies of President Donald Trump and emphasizing the need to fight racism.

“I joined the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement because I grew up in that world. I am Mexican-American. I live in my Latin world and in my American world. I am both and in both there are problems of racism and injustice, against us and between us, ”said the star.

During the pandemic, he decided to take advantage of the time to better educate himself, especially in the topics that interest him and, he said, “he has realized that there is always more to learn” and that everyone has a responsibility to “educate those who surround them ”.

For Becky G, it is not enough to not engage in behaviors against racism or homophobia; you have to be actively against them.

The Black-Latino Brotherhood

The area in which the artist grew up in California is populated primarily by blacks and Latinos. Communities have experienced a fluctuating relationship between tolerance, brotherhood and hatred. For her, this is the product of a system that “does not want” unity.

“I always say that if the minorities (demographic and racial in the United States) united, we would be the majority and that is what they do not want, because we would be very powerful. For this reason, more and more we have to add our voices to favor our communities, ”he said.

When mentioning names like those of Breonna Taylor and Andrés Guardado, two young people killed by the police, Becky G explained that she has taken their causes as her own. “They are like my friends, like my neighbors. I grew up with people like them and I am like them, “he said.

His passion as a leader, he added, comes from the experiences that marked his childhood. He was not yet in his teens, when his parents lost their family home to the mortgage crisis.

In fact, she began her career singing on YouTube from the garage of her grandparents’ house, where she, her parents and her three brothers lived for several years with the dream of earning enough money to help their family.

A leader in the face of the pandemic

When she found out about the Premios Juventud recognition “for her active role leading social changes”, the artist was invited to travel to Miami from Los Angeles, where she lives with her partner, the soccer player of Argentine parents Sebastián Lleget. He was the inspiration and the one who accompanied her in the video for her latest song “My Man”.

However, he decided to stay home. “As a change agent, I felt like I had to set an example and not leave home if it wasn’t absolutely necessary,” he explained.

In return, he will be connected digitally to the transmission of the awards, which are delivered today, although he clarifies that “I would have loved to be there and I miss you all very much.”

For Becky G it is “very special” to see how her work and that of many Latinos in the United States is bearing fruit in art, because she recognizes that work as an activist “never ends.”