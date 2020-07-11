Becky G is inspired by Jenni Rivera for her new single

Today, the Mexican-American star Becky G releases the new single “My Man”, accompanied by a colorful video clip and inspired by the song “La Gran Señora” by Jenni Rivera in order to give strength to her message of female empowerment.

“I always liked Jenni Rivera’s perspective on ‘The Great Lady’ as it expressed something very different,” said Becky. “It’s a unique perspective that is hardly ever shared in songs, so I thought it would be great to bring a danceable Becky G 2020 flow to a conceptual story like that with my Spanglish style.”

The video, which was filmed at home and devised by the young artist after spending uninterrupted time with her partner during quarantine, features her with her boyfriend, LA Galaxy player Sebastian Lletget.

“It is a real moment that has been captured forever,” she says. “This pandemic will be something Sebastian and I will never forget. Sharing our playful and competitive side while at home is something that people don’t normally get to see, and it was a lot of fun. We didn’t feel like we were shooting a video, we were being ourselves. “