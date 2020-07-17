Becky G, Anitta and other celebrities reveal what their favorite emoji is

Regarding the celebration of World Emoji Day tomorrow, Friday -July 17, we consulted several Latino artists, such as the Zurita brothers, Maite Perroni, Kate del Castillo, Becky G, Anitta, Gaby Espino or Leonel García , about which is the icon of the most used text messages.

Like most Latin Americans, these stars are regular WhatsApp users and they also shared which are the most widely used “stickers” or digital decals from their archive and if there are any they have done about them that have come to them often. .

Mexican artist and producer Kate del Castillo is one of them. “The emoji I use the most is the one with the little eyes up, like saying please …! And that of the little teeth, as well as uff, how bad ”, revealed the protagonist of“ La Reina del Sur ”.

The Brazilian singer-songwriter Anitta acknowledged, for her part, that the emoticon she uses the most is the one with the little hands on the outside and the shoulders up, “as if saying and what do I know”, although that one competes with the one with the little eyes looking up.

The one with rolled eyes is also the emoji that Jesús Navarro, the vocal leader of the Mexican trio Reik, and Sebastián Zurita use the most.

The latter, actor and producer who stars in “How to survive single” on Amazon Prime, said that the flames that represent “fire” also command a lot.

Pablo Mejía, from the Colombian group Piso 21, is another fan of flames, which for him means “hot” or something that is very good.

Leonel García, one of the members of the duet Sin Bandera, has a very utilitarian use of emojis. He barely uses them to transmit the “okay”, for those who use the one with the little hand with the thumb up or with the thumb and index finger making a circle symbolizing “OK”.

Another of those consulted was the Venezuelan actress and host Gaby Espino, one of the best-known figures in the Hispanic public in the United States, who said she very much enjoyed sending her face with her tongue out and mischievous eyes smiling. .

Along the same lines is the Argentine singer-songwriter Luciano Pereyra, who is one of those who believe that good energy is everything, which is why his emojis are usually positive. He puts on the face that throws a heart to send kisses and hugs when he wants to express support.

Her compatriot, actor and businessman Julián Gil, who after being born in Buenos Aires was raised between Venezuela and Puerto Rico, also affirms that the emoji he uses the most is the one with kisses.

Love is also important to the singer Becky G, who declared herself a fan of the heart emoticon and those of the stars. “If you see on my networks they are everywhere,” he said.

The Mexican producer and actor Emiliano Zurita was the one who gave the strangest answer, since he stated that his favorite emoji is that of the hedgehog. “I don’t know why, but I love it,” he said.

For her part, the Mexican Maite Perroni loves the one with the star-shaped eyes. “She is the one I like the most,” said the singer and actress of the Netflix series “Dark Desire.”

The fashion of the ‘stickers’

Even so, Perroni was one of the artists who said that she uses more “stickers” than emojis and the ones that amuse her the most are the ones that send her from herself.

“There is one of Lupita crying that is very funny,” said the artist, referring to the character that made her famous in the youth series “Rebelde.” Others who come to her are those of her band RBD.

“There is a man who has specialized in finding us the ugliest faces and making ‘stickers’ with them. There are many people with nothing to do and they have dedicated themselves to that and to memes. They send us some very crazy people every now and then, ”said Lourduy, one of the members of the Colombian band Piso 21.

The same thing happens to Anitta: “I have a very particular smile that I only put on when I’m tired, but I have to keep working and that is the one that most people have grabbed for the ‘stickers’. Just that, ”he said with a laugh.

The Argentine Pereyra said that he lives receiving one of his characters from Father Joaquín, his last job as a soap opera actor in “Esperanza mía” in 2015. “Every week it comes to me at least once,” revealed the artist.

The Spanish singer-songwriter Bebe refused to count which “stickers” she has been made, but she did reveal which one she uses the most: it is a dog with glasses and a blonde wig, with the word “brutal”.

Del Castillo confessed that those who make him laugh the most are “some very, very daring” that he is ashamed to teach. Also “there are two of puppies”, which he loves, or “some of the Queen (from the South); fans are fun. ”