Beau Ferrari replaces César Conde as president of Telemundo

NBCUniversal announced Monday that executive Beau Ferrari will assume the presidency of his Spanish-language television network Telemundo to replace César Conde, who last May was promoted to the presidency of the group’s news division.

Ferrari has been executive vice president of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises since 2017 and in his new role will oversee a media portfolio that includes the popular Spanish-language network and other entertainment, sports, news and thirty local stations, according to a statement.

The new president of Telemundo with immediate effects will report directly to the chief executive of Television and Streaming, Mark Lazarus, who pointed out how in three years “it has had a tremendous impact as Telemundo became one of the fastest growing businesses of NBCUniversal” .

“Beau is a solid leader with extraordinary business capacity and a deep experience in the media, on all platforms and in the Hispanic market,” explained Lazarus, who assured that Ferrari is prepared to “take charge of Telemundo and continue with its phenomenal success. ”

For his part, the newly appointed president considered it an honor to lead Telemundo Enterprises “at a time when there is so much growth in this business” and considered himself “excited about the opportunity to take the company to the next level and guide continued growth.”

According to NBCUniversal, Ferrari has so far oversaw Telemundo’s operations, financial performance, corporate strategy, and business portfolio development, and during his tenure the chain has become one of the top five in the U.S. For the first time in its history, alongside NBC, CBS, ABC and FOX.

Prior to joining the company, the new president held several senior executive positions at Univision, including executive vice president of strategy and corporate development and executive vice president of operations. Previously, he was a co-founder and partner of a private equity investment firm, after beginning his banking career with the Morgan Stanley firm.