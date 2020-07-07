Beatles star Ringo Starr, owner of great charisma and rhythm, turns 80 this Tuesday

Considered by many fans and connoisseurs as the most charismatic and approachable member of The Beatles, Ringo Starr turns 80 tomorrow. It could not miss a celebration worthy of its status, and for that reason it will give a charity concert via streaming. With a series of performances from their respective homes, the honoree, Paul McCartney, Sheryl Crow, Joe Walsh, Ben Harper, Gary Clark Jr. and other guests will provide a special show, from 19:00 hours in Mexico, on YouTube.

Donations raised during the event will go to causes supported by the drummer, such as Black Lives Matter Global Network, MusiCares, The David Lynch Foundation and WaterAid.

Captain of the ‘Submarine’

-Richard Starkey Jr., his real name, was born in Liverpool, England, in 1940 and from 1962 to 1970 he was a drummer for The Beatles; entered the band to replace Pete Best and the final lineup, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr, would enter the legend.

-Son of Elsie Gleave Parkin and Richard Starkey, who divorced, grew up in a working class neighborhood. At age 13, a lung disease (pleurisy) constantly took him to the hospital; This condition took him away from school forever and he went to work as a courier on the London train. He was also an engineering trainee before joining his first band, The Eddie Clayton Skiffle Group, in 1959, before joining Rory Storm and the Hurricanes.

Ringo Starr, photographed at the Grammy Museum in 2010, is the focus of a new exhibition, “Ringo: Peace and Love.” (Gary Friedman / Los Angeles Times)

-During the dizzying rise to stardom of the Fab Four Ringo left his mark, as a performer or author, on already classic songs, such as “With a Little Help from My Friends”, “Yellow Submarine”, “Don’t Pass Me By” and “Octopus’s Garden”. However, his talent remained overshadowed by the Lennon-McCartney dumbbell.

-Starr made his film debut with The Beatles in “A Hard Day’s Night” (1964); a year later they were on “Help!”. From then on, he acted in other film projects, such as “El Cavernícola”, filmed in Mexico in 1981, where he would meet Barbara Bach, his wife. In addition, he was featured in a popular Pizza Hut commercial alongside The Monkees in 1995.

-In 1971, with The Beatles, he received the Oscar for Best Original Music or Song and the Grammy for Best Original Theme Written for a Movie or Television for “Let It Be”, a documentary directed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg.

-Also as a quartet he was inducted, in 1988, to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. And in 2015 he did the same thanks to his work as a soloist, just as he had done with his former colleagues.

Drummer and former Beatle Ringo Starr performs with his band All Starr at Studio Instrument Rentals in Hollywood. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

-He founded, in 1989, the Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band concept, a constantly changing supergroup that has featured legendary guests, such as McCartney, Peter Frampton, Joe Walsh (Eagles), John Entwistle (The Who), Steve Lukather (Toto), Andy Summers (The Police), Ginger Baker (Cream), Colin Hay (Men at Work), Greg Lake (Emerson, Lake & Palmer), Richard Marx, Sheila E., Billy Preston and, of course, his firstborn, Zak Starkey. This group has been presented in Mexico.

-The percussionist was born left-handed, but his grandmother thought that this was a defect and tried to make him right-handed. Being left-handed was his gift: he has always played the drums as he would if he had more strength in his right hand (with the tarola on the left side), a unique sound nicknamed “Ringo”.

-In 2011, the readers of Rolling Stone chose the British as the fifth best drummer in history, only behind John Bonham (Led Zeppelin), Keith Moon (The Who), Neil Peart (Rush) and Dave Grohl (Nirvana, today Foo Fighters leader).

-The addictions also affected Ringo. For 20 years he lived drunk and annoyed by the disintegration of The Beatles, which is why he is unable to remember various passages of his life in the 70s and 80s.

Ringo Starr (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

THE PHRASES OF RINGO STARR

“I never really studied anything. I didn’t learn drums. I joined the bands and made all the mistakes on stage. “

“People only see me as a Beatle, but my friends see me as a whole person. This is how life works and it doesn’t bother me anymore. ”

“First and foremost, I am a drummer. Later I am other things, but I don’t play the drums to make money ”.

“I’ve always been good at creating the melody for a first verse, but after that I can’t do anything. It takes me years, that’s why I’m so slow. ”

So is…

-350 million dollars is the fortune that has generated

-33 films in which he takes part, including documentaries

-20 studio albums released as soloist

-13 singles on Billboard’s Hot 100 list

Fuentes: Forbes, The Richest, NME, Billboard, Rolling Stone