Be Water: How to watch the documentary about Bruce Lee on the Internet and TV

Few stars are as revered in the film and sports industry as Bruce Lee. Be Water, the documentary that will be released next Sunday, June 7, explains why.

Directed by the documentary filmmaker Bao Nguyen (Julian, Where Heaven Meets Hell), Be Water It is a review of Lee’s life, from his first steps on the sets thanks to a father who worked in the opera, in Hong Kong, to his consecration in China, after being relegated in Hollywood for his Asian descent.

But it is not a simple count. Among the voices of family members and personalities with an impact on American pop culture, such as that of his friend and NBA star, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the extension of racism in the United States to the cultural industry is also explained; in such a way that stereotypes marked the career of many actors or ended them.

When Lee opposed the system, he had to look outside the home for the recognition he was after. In China, he starred in a series of films that made him a world star, including the iconic Enter the dragon. Unfortunately, he could not enjoy his success for a long time, since Lee died in the summer of 1973, at just 32 years old.

Title Be Water it refers to an oriental philosophy that invites you to let it flow; to adapt and build your own reality. In times of crisis, like those we are experiencing, it is more than appropriate.

Below you can review what you must do to see this documentary in the United States.

When and at what time is Be Water broadcast

The documentary will air on June 7 at 9 pm ET.

How to watch Be Water on TV or streaming?

The documentary can be seen in the United States only on the sports network .

How to see Be Water on the Internet?

You can watch the documentary in the ESPN app (you need a subscription) and on ESPN.com (you need a cable login). You can also watch the episodes on services like and YouTube TV, which have ESPN in their content.