Be Water: Bruce Lee’s antidote to racism

Some documentaries are made to visually impact the viewer, as in the case of The Last Dance. Others, however, bet on content on the image and that is the case of Be Water, 30-30 series film, which will broadcast ESPN next Sunday, June 7.

The title of Be Water It has been taken from a speech by Bruce Lee, during the last interview he gave in life. “Don’t settle in a shape, adapt it and build your own, and let it grow, be like water. Empty your mind, be amorphous, moldable, like water. If you put water in a cup it becomes the cup. Yes you put water in a bottle it becomes the bottle. If you put it in a teapot it becomes the teapot. The water can flow or it can crash. Be water my friend, “says the martial arts expert.

Sometimes words are just words. But in Lee’s case, his speech was consistent and he demonstrates it with the decision that would change his life and that of his family. Instead of being a mouse tail in the United States, it became a lion’s head in China. She did not fight against her establishment, folded it.

Following the international success of Enter de Dragon (1973), Hollywood knew he was wrong. Lee was prepared for a dream comeback, but then tragedy struck. Today we wonder how his career in Los Angeles would have developed. Let’s only think about the scope that Chuck Norris, Jackie Chan or Bolo Young later had, all extras in the tapes of the deceased actor.

History of a relegated

Why was Hollywood so blind to Lee? The answer is with Jeff Chang, executive director of the Institute for Diversity in the Arts at Stanford University. “Hollywood is racist because the United States is racist,” says the fellow writer on racial issues and the music industry. And indeed, over and over again it is repeated in the narrative, with clear examples, that in the United States they were not willing to give a leading role to an Asian actor.

When Lee was asked about his ancestry, he used to say “I’m a human being.” A statement that, given what has happened in recent days, with the murder of the African American George Floyd in Minnesota, does not finish assimilating into the world.

In fact, instead of understanding it, Hollywood raged against the son of Lee Hoi Chuen, a famous opera actor. For example: Lee had almost no dialogue, when he landed his first major role in the series. The Green Hornet, which starred Van Williams. And not only that, he charged almost as an extra: US $ 450 per chapter. While his partner earned $ 2,200. However, the coup de grace happened with the series Kung Fu, a product designed by the actor himself, which ended up in the hands of David Carradine.

But since life is full of paradoxes, Lee was a hero in China for his role as Kato, in The Green Hornet. That love enabled her to reap success after success when she began writing her own papers and releasing them in Hong Kong. Enter the dragonFor example, it raised US $ 91 million, which would be US $ 521 million today.

Although it could be seen as an example of struggle and tenacity, the director of Be WaterBao Nguyen continues to emphasize how other Asian actors repeated themselves in their roles, in order to survive. This was the case of Nancy Kwan, marketed as a sex icon, despite having studied at the Royal Ballet School in England. Interestingly, Kwan’s case is covered in the Netflix series, Hollywood, as an example of broken dreams.

Aesthetically, Be Water It does not have so much archival material for the images to be extraordinary, beyond some photos that demonstrate Lee’s physical beauty and good chemistry with Linda Lee Cadwell, his wife. However, a scene that combines the boxing technique of world champion Muhammad Ali, another that doubled the establishment and Lee’s fighting style, remains in memory.

The montage reflects all the beauty of the scenographic art that few recognize in the fight scenes. Lee and Muhammad Ali dance, each playing with the rival. In different venues (a ring and the Roman Coliseum), the Asian and the black are the ones who dominate the game, but not by force, but by intelligence. Both let their feet and arms flow, as if they were not passing through blood, but the essential element of Lee’s philosophy: water.

Be Water opens in ESPN Sunday, June 7, at 9 p.m. ET.