Be careful: that card to exempt the use of masks is false

An image of a supposed card to exempt people from wearing a mask or face mask (called the Face Mask Exempt Card) that went viral after be tweeted on Wednesday June 25 by former NSYNC member Lance Bass should not be taken for granted. In fact, it is totally false, confirmed the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) itself.

HEADS UP fellow businesses …. This is not a thing. This is what happens when Arts and Crafts Karens have too much time on their hands. We will throw it in the trash and send them on their way. pic.twitter.com/VKACSA3pRU – Lance Bass (@LanceBass) June 24, 2020

The image shows a laminated card stating that the holder is not required to follow any mask-wearing mandate because wearing a mask “presents a physical and / or mental risk” to that person. The image has been retweeted more than 45,000 times. A similar flier posted on Facebook by a former Republican congressional candidate claims that the headline is protected against mask-wearing mandates by the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996.

The card and flyer are fake, the Justice Department said.

“The Department of Justice has become aware of publications and flyers circulating on the Internet about the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and the use of face masks due to the pandemic of COVID-19, many of which include the Department of Justice seal, “read an alert on the Department of Justice’s ADA information page.

“These publications have not been issued by the Department, nor are they endorsed by the Department.”

DOJ urges Americans not to use the information in these types of brochures and cards to receive any information about the law. Instead, he urges people interested in these types of topics to connect to ADA.gov. They can also contact the DOJ’s Americans with Disabilities Act Information Line at 1-800-514-0301.