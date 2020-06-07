BCKV merit list 2020 publish at www.bckv.edu.in:

The Bidhan Chandra Krishi Viswavidyalaya, West Bengal is going to declare the notification of the BCKV Merit List 2020 on the official site at www.bckv.edu.in. The Bidhan Chandra Krishi Viswavidyalaya conduct for the admission test for the students to get admission in the 1t year B.Sc. (Agriculture) Honors and B.Sc. (Horticulture) Honors courses. Now the BCKV announces the Merit List on the official site. So the candidates who attend the BCKV Admission test can check their merit list on the main portal site.

The Bidhan Chandra Krishi Viswavidyalaya is known as its short form BCKV. The Bidhan Chandra Krishi Viswavidyalaya situated in the West Bengal State. The BCKV offers the undergraduate courses of the Agriculture and Horticulture courses. The University established in the year 1974. It grants Bachelor of Science, Master of Science, Bachelor of Technology, Master of Technology and doctorate and provides modern and high-value education to create scientists with the capability to work at national and international levels.

The BCKV is announcing the notification of the Merit List on the official site. The candidates who applied for the admission they can check the BCKV Merit List 2020 on the official website at www.bckv.edu.in. And the applicants must have passed the higher secondary examination with English, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. The General and OBC candidates must have a minimum of 50% marks and SC/ ST/ PH candidates must have a minimum of 40% marks. Now it declares the Merit List on the official site.

The BCKV starts the online application. And the last date of submitting the application form is 20 days after declaring the result of the Higher Secondary Examination of the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE). The BCKV announce the Merit List 2020 by the academic qualification. After announcing the BCKV Merit List 2020, it starts the counseling process for the admission. To get more detail about the BCKV Merit List candidates visits the official site.

Name of the University: Bidhan Chandra Krishi Viswavidyalaya (BCKV)

BCKV Course: UG Courses

Post Category: BCKV Merit List 2020

How to check the BCKV Merit List 2020?

Candidates who applied in the BCKV they first visit the official site of it www.bckv.edu.in. Then on the Home page find the Merit List link and click on that. Now download the Merit List 2020 and use it for it.

