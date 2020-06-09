BCECE Admit Card 2020 Bihar CET Stage I – II Hall Ticket Download at bceceboard.com:

The BCECE has been declared the notification of BCECE Admit Card 2020 for the post of Bihar CET Stage I, II Hall Ticket on to the official site at www.bceceboard.com. So the candidates who are applied for this recruitment for the post of Bihar CET Stage I, II they can download their BCECE Admit Card on to the official site. The examination will conduct on the 17th of March 2020. So the Candidates who are applied for the Bihar Combined Entrance Test can download their Admit Card on to the official site www.bceceboard.com.

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Exam is commonly known as BCECE. This Organization is work under the State government of the Bihar State. Every Year BCECE conducts the competitive exam for the students to get admissions in various professional courses of Medical, Engineering, and Agricultural streams in different institutions or colleges in the Bihar State. It is the state level examination for the students to get admissions in various courses of undergraduate streams.

BCECE Admit Card 2020:

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Exam (BCECE) Board has been declared the notification of the BCECE Admit Card 2020 on to the official site. So the candidates who are applied for this post can download their Admit Card 2020 on the main portal. The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Exam Board conducts the written examination for the post of Bihar CET Stage I, II. The candidates who are complete their 12th standard can apply for this post.

The Admit Card and Hall Ticket is an essential document to sitting in the examination hall. So the candidates download the BCECE Admit Card 2020 on to the official site. The Admit Card conducts the following details such as Candidates Name, Candidates roll number, Exam Date, Exam Time, Candidates photo, Candidates signature, and other important details, etc. Candidates visit the official site to get the updated information regarding the BCECE.

Name of the Organization: Bihar State Government

Name of the Post: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Exam (BCECE)

The released date of Admit Card: Declared very soon

Post Category: BCECE Admit Card 2020

Steps for download the BCECE Admit Card 2020:

The BCECE has been declared the Admit Card 2020 on to the official site. So the candidates follow the steps for download the BCECE Admit Card 2020 at the given below.

First, the candidates visit the official site bceceboard.com. Then search the link “BCECE Admit Card 2020” and click on that. Then enter your registration number and date of birth and click on submit button. Now the Admit Card will be displayed on your screen. Take a print out for future reference.

BCECE Admit Card 2020

Official Site: www.bceceboard.com