BBC Newsnight’s Emily Maitlis Swipes At “Misleading” COVID-19 Language In Powerful Speech: “This Is Much Harder If You’re Poor”

BBC Newsnight presenter Emily Maitlis has taken a swipe at what she known as “trite and deceptive” language from the UK authorities when discussing COVID-19.

“You don’t survive the sickness by way of fortitude and energy of character, regardless of the Prime Minister’s colleagues will inform us,” mentioned Maitlis, referring to feedback made by members of the federal government whereas PM Boris Johnson is battling the sickness in hospital.

Earlier this week, International Secretary Dominic Raab had described Johnson as a “fighter” who “will pull by way of” in a Downing Avenue presser.

Maitlis additionally took intention at solutions that coronavirus is “the good leveller”, i.e. that everybody, wealthy or poor, suffers the identical penalties.

“They inform us coronavirus is the ‘nice leveller’, it’s not, it’s a lot, a lot tougher should you’re poor…this can be a fable which wants debunking,” she commented earlier in this system.

“Those that have been on the entrance line proper now, bus drivers, shelf stackers, nurses, care residence employees, hospital employees and shopkeepers are disproportionately the decrease paid members of our workforce. They’re extra prone to catch the illness as a result of they’re extra uncovered.

“Those that reside in tower blocks and small flats will discover the lockdown harder. These in guide jobs will probably be unable to do business from home. This can be a well being difficulty with large ramifications for social welfare, and it’s a welfare difficulty with large ramifications for public well being,” Maitlis added.

Clips from the programme have been extensively shared on social media this morning, with individuals praising Maitlis for her frank and trustworthy evaluation of the scenario. Tim Burgess, lead singer of The Charlatans, took to Twitter to put up the clip:

At the top of this system, Maitlis paid a touching tribute to those that have died from the virus.

“One of many hardest issues in dealing in graphs and numbers, statistics, targets, flattening or rising curves, is the propensity to overlook the names and lives behind the rising loss of life toll. Tonight we wish to keep in mind a few of those that died while doing their job,” mentioned Maitlis

“They weren’t troopers, they didn’t signal as much as a profession wherein they pledged to present their lives, they’d not see themselves as heroes, however as strange members of the general public doing their work at a time the place it demanded immense braveness and kindness.”

Right here’s that clip: