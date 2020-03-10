BBC apologizes to Prince Harry for publishing neo-Nazi ‘race traitor’ image

The BBC has apologized to Prince Harry after publishing an image from a neo-Nazi group that often known as him a “race traitor” for his marriage to Meghan Markle, in accordance to a report.

The racist illustration depicting the royal being shot was aired on the “Data at 10” closing 12 months as part of a part condemning the far-right group, the Guardian reported on Wednesday.

“See ya later race traitor. #racetraitor,” the image was captioned.

Though the duke filed a criticism with a broadcasting watchdog, the neighborhood initially deemed that image was throughout the public curiosity, the outlet reported.

Nonetheless the neighborhood has since backtracked and said that it acknowledges that “sooner than publishing severely offensive supplies we would like to be vigilant in balancing the affect on individuals in opposition to the broader good which could be served by publication.”

“Naturally we regret the distress caused and we apologized for failing to warn Kensington Palace upfront that it was to be revealed,” a BBC provide suggested the outlet.