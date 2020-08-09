BBC announcer resigns for use of racial slur

British radio host Sideman resigned from the BBC on Saturday after the corporation made the decision to include a racial slur in a report on a racist assault.

Sideman, an announcer for the Radio 1Xtra music station, indicated on Instagram that the transmission of the insulting word “felt like a slap in the face of our community.”

The black comedian and broadcaster, whose real name is David Whitely, said that “without an apology (from the BBC) I just didn’t feel comfortable agreeing with the organization.”

The BBC included the word when it covered last month an attack on a young man in Bristol, a city in the south-west of England. According to reports, the assailants launched the insult when they hit the 21-year-old black man with a car.

The victim required medical attention in a hospital for a broken leg and other injuries.

The BBC has defended the decision to use the word, arguing that it wanted to express the racist nature of the attack and “offer adequate warnings that images and language could be used to cause disgust.”

The BBC said Thursday that it has received more than 18,000 complaints about the broadcast.