Batman’s Butler Alfred Once Became a Supervillain (Yes, Really)

When a comedian guide fan hears the phrase butler, one individual instantly jumps to thoughts; Bruce Wayne’s ever-faithful butler and father determine, Alfred Pennyworth. Regardless of his timeless loyalty to the Wayne household, this compassionate caretaker really as soon as turned his again on Bruce and Gotham as he served a totally different grasp. Imagine it or not, Detective Comics #356 had Alfred within the position of the supervillain.

After the homicide of Martha and Thomas Wayne, Alfred stepped in to maintain a younger Bruce and function his authorized guardian. Though he spent most of his life working for the Waynes and elevating Bruce, Alfred lived fairly an attention-grabbing life beforehand. Earlier than serving the Wayne household, Alfred frolicked as a classically educated actor in Britain. Apart from his creative facet, Alfred’s previous expertise additionally exhibits he packs a punch as he additionally beforehand served as a Particular Operations Govt operative, making him for extra deadly than your typical butler. Whereas he’s technically a servant of Bruce, he serves extra as a father determine and finest buddy, at all times there to maintain Bruce when coping with the hardships that come together with being Batman. His dry wit and sarcastic humor at all times present comedian aid within the in any other case darkish world of Batman, however when it’s time to get critical, Alfred isn’t any laughing matter.

So how precisely does the person who took care of the caped crusader swap over to the facet of evil? When two coffins arrive on the Wayne Manor, Bruce Wayne, and Dick Grayson open them to a shock. They uncover the coffins comprise robotic wax copies of themselves of their tremendous fits, and the wax copies rise as much as inform them that they may every die inside the hour. Bruce and Dick instantly become their Batman and Robin outfits so as to got down to resolve the thriller of who despatched the robots, frightened even additional by the very fact the offender appears totally conscious of their secret identities. Upon catching up with the supply truck, the duo shortly discovers the drivers to be members of the Grasshopper Gang, and a group of thugs they battled with final time they encountered the supervillain often known as The Outsider. Once the gang is defeated, Batman and Robin rush again to the Batcave to check the fingerprints they only discovered, solely to find a surprising fact. The Outsider’s fingerprints are a excellent match to Alfred’s, a man the 2 just lately buried.

The comedian shifts to a flashback, returning to the fateful day Alfred died and revisiting his funeral. It’s on this flashback that it’s revealed that Alfred wasn’t fairly as lifeless as everybody thought. It seems that scientist Brandon Crawford discovers Alfred is solely in a deep coma and takes him again to his lab to try to revive him. Sadly, the revival goes terribly mistaken, and the radiation blasts that are supposed to save Alfred find yourself reworking him into the villain The Outsider. This mutation finally results in this evil model of Alfred making an attempt to kill Batman and Robin, bringing us again to the place the comedian left off.

Batman and Robin bust into The Outsider’s lair, however time will not be on their facet. The clock is ticking, and the 2 of them are slowly morphing into coffins (sure, they critically are actually turning into coffins by the second). Fortunately, the 2 of them are capable of overcome The Outsider, and, by bombarding him with the exact same radiation that reworked him, Batman and Robin are capable of return Alfred again to his regular self. The dynamic duo nurse Alfred again to well being, however they determine to not inform Alfred what occurred as they’re afraid the considered him being evil and making an attempt to kill these he beloved would simply be an excessive amount of for him.

So whereas it’s short-lived, Alfred did technically attempt to as soon as kill the exact same man he raised from childhood. No matter this fast tussle, Bruce’s religion in Alfred isn’t diminished, permitting Alfred to hold on because the Batcave butler everybody has come to know and love.

