Batman: Three Jokers will present three versions of the Joker that already have identities

The Batman: Three Jokers miniseries will feature three versions of the Joker.

True to its title, the upcoming DC Comics miniseries Black Label, written by Geoff Johns and drawn by Jason Fabok, will feature three different versions of one of Gotham’s greatest villains. The argument had already caused a sensation among fans when it was announced a few months ago, although now Fabok himself has revealed the three identities of the villain.

The cartoonist explained, in an interview with Games Radar, that each of the versions of the Joker has been inspired by one of the key moments in the history of the character in the comics: “The greatest we did was the Joker of the Golden Age ( Golden Age Joker), which we call the Criminal Joker, because he really is a guy who doesn’t smile. That goes back to Batman # 1, from 1940, where there are those creepy panels where he’s not smiling and other panels where that sinister smile appears and so forth. We chose to focus on the not smiling part, and it’s a lot scarier. He is a cold and calculating version of the Joker, he is a criminal mastermind ”.

The second version of Batman’s archenemy is what Fabok calls the Clown Joker, inspired by the classic Joker from the 40s and 50s, which, according to the creative, is much more colorful, noisy and even burly. And the third is the most modern version of the character, as the cartoonist explained: “He is the one we call the Joker Comedian, and he is the Joker from The Killing Joke. He’s just a wicked psycho. He is always smiling and laughing. I played a lot with the way Brian Bolland drew it in the classic comics, “he added.

The Criminal, the Clown and the Comedian will be triple nemesis in a three-issue miniseries that will be released on August 25.