Batman: The Animated Series Sequel Rewrites His Biggest Defeat

Followers keep in mind how Batman suffered his greatest defeat by the hands of the tremendous robust prison Bane in 1990s Knightfall storyline. After placing Batman by means of a grueling gauntlet of nonstop crimefighting that left the Darkish Knight bodily, mentally, and emotionally drained, Bane lastly confronted Bruce Wayne in his personal mansion. Making the most of Batman’s exhaustion, Bane managed to shatter Bruce Wayne’s again, quickly paralyzing him and placing the crimefighter out of fee for months.

Batman’s defeat was so iconic that the scene was reimagined for Christopher Nolan’s closing Batman film, The Darkish Knight Rises. This model noticed an older Batman taken down by Tom Hardy’s Bane who gravely injured Bruce Wayne’s backbone – just for the Darkish Knight to rebuild his physique and return to take Bane down within the movie’s climax.

Most lately, Batman went up towards Bane as soon as extra within the first subject of Batman: The Adventures Proceed, the comedian e-book continuation of the well-known Batman: The Animated Series. As soon as extra, Bane makes an attempt to interrupt the Bat – solely to search out that Batman’s discovered a trick or two since their final encounter.

Batman vs. Bane: A New Spherical

In sharp distinction to Batman’s defeat in Knightfall, Batman’s newest encounter with Bane happens very briefly within the prologue. As Batman patrols Gotham Metropolis looking for Bane, he finds the tremendous robust mastermind ready for him on the roof. Swooping down, Batman instantly takes the offensive, knocking Bane down with a single blow. A second later, nonetheless, Bane regroups and lifts Batman above his head, screaming his iconic line, “I’ll break you!”

Earlier than Bane can ship his (literal) again breaking transfer, nonetheless, he abruptly staggers and falls to the bottom – with out Batman even needing to land one other blow. Seems, the World’s Best Detective ready for this battle nicely upfront – by secretly hitting Bane with knock out medicine half an hour in the past after which backing them up with sleeping darts for the primary battle. By no means one to take his possibilities in a battle, Batman silently guarantees to quadruple the dose for his or her subsequent encounter.

Has Batman Been Watching HISHE Movies?

It’s an amusingly brief battle for a villain who as soon as actually broke Batman. Nevertheless, it ought to be famous that this model of Bane by no means succeeded in breaking the Bat. Bane first made his animated look in Season 2, Episode 10 of Batman: The Animated Series, in a narrative merely titled “Bane.” On the episode’s climax, Bane manages to seize Batman and comes dangerously near shattering his backbone – however earlier than he can, Batman sabotages the villain’s strength-enhancing Venom system, giving Bane an enormous overdose and knocking him out.

Batman’s technique for beating Bane in Batman: The Journey Continues #1 can also be surprisingly much like one of many alternate endings the animated internet sequence How It Ought to Have Ended proposed for The Darkish Knight Rises. Within the HISHE episode “How The Darkish Knight Rises Ought to Have Ended,” the writers level out that Christian Bale’s Batman may have merely hit Bane along with his sleeping agent-tipped batarangs like he did to a number of henchmen later within the film. Though a single dart fails to knock out Bane, the HISHE Batman merely unloads dozens of darts on his enemy, placing Bane to sleep with out requiring Batman to even come shut.

Regardless, the transient battle serves to point out the basic distinction between Batman and Bane. Whereas Bane often depends on brute energy and heavy-handed ways to take down his opponents, Batman usually employs extra inventive and refined methods in taking down his foes. Bane might have damaged the Bat as soon as – however Bruce Wayne can not often be taken down the identical method twice.

